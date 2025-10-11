13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre, is Asim Munir failing?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant

Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...

BIG boost to agriculture sector as PM Modi inaugurates two major schemes worth Rs 35440 crore, here's all you need to know

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge

Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal

Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast

BIG update in Cough Syrup case: Delhi govt bans sale, purchase, distribution of Coldrif, here's all you need to know

Did Shah Rukh Khan help his son Aryan Khan in filmmaking? The Ba**8ds of Bollywood director reveals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre, is Asim Munir failing?

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)launched a deadly suicide attack at a police training centre in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sparking a five-hour gun battle that left six terrorists and seven police personnel dead. Initially, three terrorists were neutralised in the police's retaliatory fire; however, three more were killed during a clearance operation later. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 02:27 PM IST

13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre, is Asim Munir failing?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)launched a deadly suicide attack at a police training centre in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sparking a five-hour gun battle that left six terrorists and seven police personnel dead. Initially, three terrorists were neutralised in the police's retaliatory fire; however, three more were killed during a clearance operation later. 

As per officials, the trainees and staff members were safely evacuated, and a search operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats, as reported by PTI. 

Pak Police training centre attack: What happened

The incident occurred late Friday night when militants rammed an explosives-laden truck into the training school's main gate, triggering a massive explosion. After the blast, terrorists in various uniforms stormed the police training centre immediately, unleashing indiscriminate gunfire. Police personnel swiftly countered the attack, surrounding the militants. 

Security forces, including SSG commandos and Elite Force personnel, were deployed to the scene. The gunfight intensified as the terrorists threw hand grenades. DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar led the operation on-site. After a fierce five-hour battle, security forces eliminated six terrorists, recovering suicide vests, explosives, and arms. Thirteen injured police personnel were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The area has been cleared, and all 200 trainees and staff members were safely evacuated. 

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, praised the leadership of the RPO and DPO for the successful operation, paying tribute to the martyrs and announcing rewards for the officers and personnel who took part in the mission, as per PTI reports. 

Is Asim Munir failing?

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been facing various issues, including escalating insurgencies in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under the Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir’s command. His leadership has been questioned over handling terrorism, political dissent, and relations with India. Critics have slammed him for prioritising military interests over democratic foundations. Even his decision in May 2025 to extend his own tenure and promote himself to Field Marshal was considered an act of "self-aggrandisement"  rather than a reflection of military success. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Amit Shah's BIG remark
Donald Trump's BIG statement on his chances of getting Nobel Peace Prize: 'Nobody in the history has...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement on his chances of getting Nobel Peace Prize
Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, know about Omar Yaghi from Gaza Strip
Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, about Omar Yaghi...
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to China: 'There's no way that...'
Donald Trump's BIG warning to China: 'There's no way that...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE