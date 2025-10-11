IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...
WORLD
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)launched a deadly suicide attack at a police training centre in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sparking a five-hour gun battle that left six terrorists and seven police personnel dead. Initially, three terrorists were neutralised in the police's retaliatory fire; however, three more were killed during a clearance operation later.
As per officials, the trainees and staff members were safely evacuated, and a search operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats, as reported by PTI.
Pak Police training centre attack: What happened
The incident occurred late Friday night when militants rammed an explosives-laden truck into the training school's main gate, triggering a massive explosion. After the blast, terrorists in various uniforms stormed the police training centre immediately, unleashing indiscriminate gunfire. Police personnel swiftly countered the attack, surrounding the militants.
Security forces, including SSG commandos and Elite Force personnel, were deployed to the scene. The gunfight intensified as the terrorists threw hand grenades. DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar led the operation on-site. After a fierce five-hour battle, security forces eliminated six terrorists, recovering suicide vests, explosives, and arms. Thirteen injured police personnel were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The area has been cleared, and all 200 trainees and staff members were safely evacuated.
Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, praised the leadership of the RPO and DPO for the successful operation, paying tribute to the martyrs and announcing rewards for the officers and personnel who took part in the mission, as per PTI reports.
Is Asim Munir failing?
Meanwhile, Pakistan has been facing various issues, including escalating insurgencies in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under the Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir’s command. His leadership has been questioned over handling terrorism, political dissent, and relations with India. Critics have slammed him for prioritising military interests over democratic foundations. Even his decision in May 2025 to extend his own tenure and promote himself to Field Marshal was considered an act of "self-aggrandisement" rather than a reflection of military success.