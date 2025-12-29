13 died, hundreds injured after train derails in Southern Mexico, WATCH video

Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game
WORLD
A horrific train accident left 13 people dead in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. The incident occured after an Interoceanic train derailed on Sunday, informed authorities, marking one of the most fatal train accidents in Mexico in the recent past.
Detailing the matter, the Mexican Navy stated that the train was carrying about 250 passengers, among which were nine crew members. Among all those on board, 193 reportedly came out unharmed; ninety-eight people were injured, and 36 were receiving medical treatment.
The reason behind the derailment has not yet been released. Emergency services were present at the scene as investigators continued to find out the cause behind the crash.
Clarifying the current situation, President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X that among those injured, five were in critical condition and that senior government officials had been sent to the accident site to stand beside the families of the deceased. Mexico's Attorney General's Office has opened an official investigation, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos informed in a separate social media post.
The train was part of the Interoceanic Corridor project, a crucial infrastructure initiative inaugurated in 2023 under former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The project is aimed at modernising rail links across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, connecting the Pacific port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf of Mexico.