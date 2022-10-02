129 killed in stampede, riots at Jakarta football ground: A look 13 other soccer stadium tragedies

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Representational Image

Following a stampede caused by a riot at a football game in the province of East Java, Indonesian police report that at least 129 people have died and numerous others have been injured.

According to East Java police chief Nico Afinta, after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended, fans from the losing team invaded the playing field and police fired tear gas, causing a stampede and cases of suffocation.

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2 and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said.

Past football stadium tragedies: