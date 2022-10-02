129 killed in stampede, riots at Jakarta football ground: A look 13 other soccer stadium tragedies

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Following a stampede caused by a riot at a football game in the province of East Java, Indonesian police report that at least 129 people have died and numerous others have been injured.
According to East Java police chief Nico Afinta, after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended, fans from the losing team invaded the playing field and police fired tear gas, causing a stampede and cases of suffocation.
The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2 and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said.
Past football stadium tragedies:
May 24, 1964
At an Olympic qualifying match between Peru and Argentina held at Lima's National stadium, a stampede resulted in 320 fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries. Fans were trampled or asphyxiated because they were unable to escape the crowd.
January 2, 1971
In a crush at the Ibrox Stadium during a Rangers-Celtic derby, 66 people were killed. It was the stadium's second disaster, following a stand collapse that claimed 26 lives in 1902.
February 17, 1974
When 80,000 people crammed into a stadium with a capacity of 40,000, 48 people died and 47 were hurt.
Oct 20, 1982
The exact death toll from a stairwell crash at the conclusion of a UEFA Cup match between Spartak Moscow and Dutch team Haarlem at the Luzhniki stadium remains unknown.
May 11, 1985
During a game between Bradford and Lincoln City, a fire that started in wooden stands resulted in 56 deaths.
May 29, 1985
When Juventus supporters attempted to elude Liverpool supporters at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, 9 people were killed.
April 15, 1989
During an FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, a crush in the stands at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.
January 13, 1991
40 died during a melee at an Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs match.
May 5, 1992
In Corsica's Furiani stadium, a terrace collapsed, leaving 18 people dead and over 2,300 hurt.
Oct 16, 1996
When fans packed into a stand at the Mateo Flores National Stadium for the 1998 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica, about 80 spectators were crushed to death.
April 11, 2001
At Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, three people perished in a stampede that occurred during an Orlando Pirates vs. Kaizer Chiefs match.
February 1, 2012
74 people lost their lives in the Port Said stadium tragedy in Egypt as a result of fights between opposing groups of supporters of the local club Al-Masry and the Cairo-based Al-Ahly.
January 24, 2022
Before the hosts Cameroon and the Comoros' African Cup of Nations match in Yaounde, there is a crush and stampede that results in eight fatalities and numerous injuries.