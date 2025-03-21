The power cut happened because of a fire at the North Hyde substation, which damaged important electrical systems.

London’s Heathrow Airport closed on Friday after a power outage, causing major travel problems. The shutdown forced 120 planes to change course, either landing at different airports or turning back, according to Flightradar24. The closure is expected to disrupt travel for days, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The power cut happened because of a fire at the North Hyde substation, which damaged important electrical systems. The fire also affected backup generators, making it hard to restore power quickly. Officials said the airport would stay closed until 11:59 p.m. local time while repairs continued. Britain’s Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, called the fire “serious” but said there was no sign of foul play.

With Heathrow shut down, airlines rushed to reroute flights. Planes that were supposed to land at Heathrow were sent to airports in Britain, France, Ireland, and even Canada. Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world, handling around 1,300 flights and nearly 300,000 passengers every day.

Many travelers faced delays and cancellations as airlines struggled to find new flights. Some passengers were left stranded at different airports, trying to arrange other travel plans. Experts said it could take days for airlines to rebook everyone. Heathrow officials told people not to come to the airport and to check with airlines for updates.

Firefighters controlled the fire early Friday morning, but the damage had already caused widespread problems. The National Grid said about 4,900 people in the area were still without power.

Authorities are working to fix the issue as soon as possible. Heathrow officials promised to update passengers once the airport is ready to reopen.

Also read: Elon Musk's daughter calls him 'pathetic man-child' amid Nazi salute allegations, THIS is what she said...