12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they violate...'

WORLD
In a major escalation of border tensions, firefights broke out along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border late on Saturday, i.e., October 11. Taliban-led Afghanistan forces seized multiple Pakistani Army outposts along the Durand Line, as per the Afghan Ministry of Defence.
"Taliban forces have captured several outposts from the Pakistani Army across the Durand Line in Kunar and Helmand provinces," according to an Afghan Defense official. TOLOnews quotes sources as saying that at least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several others were injured in the ongoing border clashes. Meanwhile, intense fighting was reported in multiple areas, including Bahramcha district’s Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan areas.
The Pakistani troops said that they were responding with "full force" to what they termed an unprovoked firing from Afghan forces.
Enayatullah Khowarazmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, described the firing as retaliation against Pakistan for violating the Afghan airspace. "If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response," Khowarazmi said.
Meanwhile, Qatar expressed concern over the escalating border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges both sides to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that helps reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability".
