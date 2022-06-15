12-hour blackouts, ban on wedding ceremonies: Know reason behind Pakistan’s massive electricity crisis

File photo

The newly-elected Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has issued several strict curbs in view of the acute electricity crisis in the country. The constant power outages and blackouts in parts of Pakistan have left the workforce of the country crippled to a huge extent.

Pakistan is currently experiencing long-drawn power outages, which at times are extended up to 12 hours, leaving the country plunging into darkness. This has further worsened the economic state of the country and forced the government to issue curbs to battle the crisis.

Reason behind Pakistan’s electricity crisis

The main reason behind the power outages in the country is the lack of power and energy sources. Pakistan is facing a major fuel shortage, which has led to 12-hour long blackouts in several states. Due to the lack of fuel, the electricity supply is taking a major hit in Pakistan.

The reason behind the fuel shortage in Pakistan has been attributed to the global energy shortage due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Pakistan government officials, the electricity being produced in the country was 22,000 MW and the requirement is 26,000 MW. Over the last few days, media reports have suggested that the electricity supply is falling short of 7,800 MW on average.

Karachi was reportedly facing power outages lasting up to 15 hours, while 12-hour blackouts were reported from Lahore. To battle this crisis, the Shehbaz Sharif government has taken several steps to curb electricity usage in the country.

Steps taken to curb electricity crisis in Pakistan

The government, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, has issued several guidelines for the public to make sure that the energy usage in the country remains minimal as they battle through a fuel shortage. Some of these measures are –

Work from home has been reimplemented in several private and government offices. Further, the government has also ordered to restore of some of the holidays to limit electricity usage.

There has been a ban imposed on wedding ceremonies going on till late at night. Weddings will not be allowed to go on past 8:30 pm.

Street lights on the roads are being turned off at several intervals throughout the day to curb energy usage.

The usage of air conditioners has been restricted due to the electricity crisis, despite the unwavering heatwave in parts of the country.

