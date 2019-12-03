11-year-old Pakistani girl stoned to death in 'honour killing'

In yet another honor-killing incident in Pakistan, an 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in a remote village of Sindh province.

The girl's parents were arrested by the police on Saturday after the news spread on social media. Two more persons were arrested in connection with the case after an investigation was launched.

The incident occurred on November 21 in the Kirthar mountain range of Sindh's Dadu district, which borders the Balochistan province, informed police officials.

According to reports, the jirgah or a traditional assembly ruled for the kid to be stoned to death.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dadu Dr Farrukh Raza ordered immediate action in the case after the information reached police.

"We are further verifying facts but we have arrested the deceased girl's parents and an Imam who had led the funeral prayer, as well as another man who had facilitated her burial," said SSP Raza, which was quoted by the Gulf News.

He also added that the facts will be verified first. "We need to verify the facts because there are various claims as to the nature of her death, including stoning carried out by unidentified persons," said SSP Raza.

Quoting the girl's parents, the SSP said that the girl had died "accidentally due to land sliding on the mountain", reported The News.

The district court allowed a medical body to exhume the body.

Honour killing or Karo-Kari is a practice in the rural and tribal areas of Sindh, Pakistan. The homicidal acts are committed against women who are said to have brought dishonour to their families by engaging in illegitimate pre-marital or extra-marital relations. To restore this honour, a male family member must kill the female in question.

According to reports in Pakistani newspapers, over 70 cases were recorded in the region during the first six months of 2019.