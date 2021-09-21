107-year-old Japanese sisters set Guinness World Record for being world’s oldest living identical twins

Two sisters from Japan have set the world record for being the world’s oldest alive identical twins. The two Japanese sisters, who are 107 and 330 days old, have been certified by the Guinness World Records for the same, the organization stated.

The two sisters were commemorated with this honour on Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday in Japan. Sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama set the record for being the world’s oldest identical twins on September 1, 2021.

The Japanese twin sisters were born on Shodoshima Island in western Japan on Nov. 5, 1913. They were the third and fourth children out of their 11 siblings. Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama broke the record on September 1, which was previously held by Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie.

The elder population of Japan receives a lot of respect from the general citizens as the life expectancy in the country is the highest in the entire world. Japan is the world’s fastest aging nation, with around 29 percent of its population over the age of 65. Over 80,000 people in Japan are over 100 years old.

Recalling their own life experiences as young kids, sisters Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama said that they were separated right after finishing elementary school. Kodama moved to the main island of Kyushu to work as a maid and later married while Sumiyana stayed home, raising her own family.

The twins were occupied with their own lives and rarely met for decades till they were over 70, after which they started to reconnected and making pilgrimage together to the Shikoku temples in the country. They often joked about outliving the previous record holders, who were affectionately known as “Kin-san” and “Gin-san”, their families said.

Guinness World Records mailed the certificates of their achievements to the Japanese twin sisters to separate nursing homes, keeping in mind the COVID restrictions in place in Japan.