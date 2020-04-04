104-year-old US WWII veteran recovers from COVID-19 in time to celebrate 104th birthday

As the world is shocked every day by the mounting death toll figures due to the coronavirus, at the same time there has been some news that brings some hope in such troubling times. A 104-year-old United States World War 2 veteran recovered from coronavirus just in time to celebrate his birthday with his family on April 1.

A man named William "Bill" Lapschies has lived through Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, World War II, and now has successfully recovered after being infected by the virus. In World War 2, was stationed in the Aleutian Islands.

Media reports claim that he contracted the virus at a veterans' home in Oregon on March 5 where 15 other residents tested positive. He was kept in isolation at his room, and this week he tested negative for coronavirus.

According to CBS News, the doctors told his family members that he might not make it but he made a miraculous recovery for a man of his age. William's son-in-law called him "pretty resilient."

Lapschies' family threw him a surprise birthday party on April 1 at the veterans' home. Since the family was not allowed inside the veteran's home, they held a social distancing party outside the house.

"This isn't exactly how his family wanted to celebrate," his daughter Carolee Brown told KION, adding "We celebrated his 101 and had over 200 people," she said. "But we're so thrilled he's recovered from this and we just had to do something for him."

The family thanked the staff at the veteran's home and said that his case might inspire other patients who are battling with coronavirus.

News outlet KION asked William about how he felt after making the recovery, to which he replied, "Pretty good. I made it,", adding, "Good for a few more."