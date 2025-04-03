These islands are home to active volcanoes and various marine animals but have no human inhabitants. The last recorded human visit was nearly a decade ago.

US President Donald Trump has introduced a new set of tariffs on multiple countries, including some of the most remote regions in the world. Among them is a group of uninhabited volcanic islands near Antarctica – Heard and McDonald Islands – which now face a 10% tariff on goods.

The islands, located in the Southern Ocean, are about 1,700 km from Antarctica and 4,100 km southwest of Perth, Australia. These islands are home to active volcanoes and various marine animals but have no human inhabitants. The last recorded human visit was nearly a decade ago, according to reports. Despite this, the White House has included them on its list of regions subject to new tariffs.

Trump has defended his tariff policy, stating that it is designed to boost American manufacturing. “Our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” he said. However, the inclusion of an uninhabited island group has left many puzzled.

Social media users criticised the move, with one user writing, "Trump has put a 10% tariff on Heard Island and McDonald, which has a population of ZERO people and is inhabited only by penguins. What do the penguins sell to the USA?" Others joked that “it’s time the freeloading penguins paid up.”

Even former New Jersey congressman Tom Malinowski joined in, sarcastically commenting, “The Heard Island and McDonald penguins have been taking advantage of us for too long – it’s about time we stood up to them!”

The White House has yet to explain why the islands were included, but reports suggest it could be due to their status as an Australian territory. Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, criticised the tariffs as unwarranted but confirmed that Australia would not take retaliatory action. He pointed out that Norfolk Island, another Australian territory with about 2,000 residents, was hit with a 29% tariff, reinforcing the notion that "nowhere on earth is safe."

Trump’s broader tariff plan includes a 26% tax on imports from India, 34% on China, and 20% on the European Union. He claims these measures are necessary to counter an economic emergency and protect American businesses.