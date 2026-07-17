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$10 million reward for anyone who kills US President Donald Trump: Iraqi armed group

$10 million reward for killing US President Donald Trump: Iraqi militias

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$10 million reward for anyone who kills US President Donald Trump: Iraqi armed group

The group accused Trump of being responsible for the deaths of senior Iranian-backed commanders and vowed continued retaliation.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

$10 million reward for anyone who kills US President Donald Trump: Iraqi armed group
$10 million reward for anyone who kills US President Donald Trump: Iraqi armed group(Source: File photo/ANI)
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A reward of $10 million has been announced by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq for the killing of US President Donald Trump, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Russia’s state-run RT, formerly Russia Today, reported. The announcement was made through a statement circulated on the organisation's affiliated channels. The group accused Trump of being responsible for the deaths of senior Iranian-backed commanders and vowed continued retaliation. 

$10million bounty for Trump's killing: Iraqi militias

The statement read, "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful," followed by a verse from the Quran. "The greatest proof of the moral collapse of the American administration is that the criminal Trump, in his arrogance and aggression, continues to target the martyr commanders Haji Qasem Soleimani and Haji Abu Mahdi al Muhandis. May Allah be pleased with them. The resistance has responded to this impure act with honour and pride and will continue to do so throughout its existence," it added.

Although the statement has not been independently verified, the White House or US authorities have not yet commented.

Why Iraqi announced bounty for Trump's killing

Further, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has placed a $10 million bounty on Donald Trump in a statement that read, "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announces that it has placed a reward of 10 million US dollars on the head of the criminal Trump."

"Whoever shed the blood of Iraqis, displaced them, targeted our leaders, killed our children or our scholars will not be allowed to live in peace by the free people of the world. The criminal Trump will receive nothing from us except humiliation. We swear by the martyrs and the mujahideen that we will shake the thrones of the aggressors until the fortresses of tyranny collapse," added the group.

Describing Trump’s 'audacious and offensive statements' against commanders killed while fighting ISIS, the group alleged continued targeting of the legacy of slain commanders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis. Both of whom were killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. Since then, tension escalated between Iraq and the US, with several Iran-aligned militias operating in Iraq repeatedly issuing threats against US interests and senior American officials. 

US-Iraq ties

The development comes when Trump hosted newly appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House on Tuesday. Trump said US forces are ready to "protect" Iraq from external threats but claimed military intervention is no longer needed. Trump praised al-Zaidi's election win and said both leaders have "tremendous chemistry" and are aligned on economic and strategic priorities. He signaled a shift to a "business-first" relationship. Trump also criticised the 2003 invasion, saying "they attacked the wrong country" and "did a lot of damage."

 

 

 

 

 

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