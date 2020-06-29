10 killed, including 4 terrorists, in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

Emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Karachi.

A grenade attack took place near the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) on Monday morning.

Four suspected terrorists stormed the Karachi Stock Exchange building and were inside for a while before engaging in a gunfight with security forces. The latest updates inform that all four terrorists have been killed by the police. Six more people have been killed in the attack.

Two of the attackers were killed in action when the police moved in to cordon off the area.

Onground sources have said that the terrorists were wearing police uniforms giving the impression that they were off-duty personnel of the police.

Emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Karachi. A clearance operation is currently underway.

Chundrigar Road, where the KSE building is located, is also known as the Wall Street of Pakistan.