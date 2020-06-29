10 killed, including 4 terrorists, in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

Headlines

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 famous Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi NCR

Explainer: What is difference between 'lockdown' and 'controlled zone' in Delhi, imposed for G20 Summit?

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 famous Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi NCR

Explainer: What is difference between 'lockdown' and 'controlled zone' in Delhi, imposed for G20 Summit?

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

HomeWorld

World

10 killed, including 4 terrorists, in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

Emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Karachi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 03:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A grenade attack took place near the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) on Monday morning.

Four suspected terrorists stormed the Karachi Stock Exchange building and were inside for a while before engaging in a gunfight with security forces. The latest updates inform that all four terrorists have been killed by the police. Six more people have been killed in the attack. 

Two of the attackers were killed in action when the police moved in to cordon off the area.

Onground sources have said that the terrorists were wearing police uniforms giving the impression that they were off-duty personnel of the police.

Emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Karachi. A clearance operation is currently underway.

Chundrigar Road, where the KSE building is located, is also known as the Wall Street of Pakistan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

This engineer turned his WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore company; how it caught Mukesh Ambani’s eye

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

Unlock Savings with CouponMoto: Your Gateway to Frugal Shopping

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE