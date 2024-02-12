1 month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly puts het in oven instead of crib

The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

A tragic incident unfolded in Missouri, United States, where a baby girl lost her life after her mother allegedly placed her in an oven for a nap instead of her crib, according to a report by SKY News. The distressing episode came to light when Kansas City Police responded to a distress call regarding a one-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

Tragically, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother, identified as Mariah Thomas, a resident of Kansas City, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

First responders at the scene recounted that the baby's clothes were charred and stuck to her diaper, indicating exposure to extreme heat. Additionally, there was a noticeable smell of smoke in the house, as reported by Daily Express US.

Upon questioning, Thomas chose to remain silent under her Fifth Amendment rights. However, court records revealed that the child's grandfather had been contacted by Thomas, expressing concern about the baby. When he arrived at the residence, he discovered the infant in the crib amid the smell of smoke.

During the investigation, the grandfather disclosed that Thomas had admitted to accidentally placing the child in the oven instead of the crib while attempting to put her down for a nap.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker extended condolences, acknowledging the tragic nature of the incident. Mariah Thomas is currently held at the Jackson County Detention Center, facing charges of child endangerment, a class A felony in Missouri, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 30 years.