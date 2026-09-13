FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Empty Shelves: The brutal truth behind India’s trade deficits

Empty Shelves: The brutal truth behind India’s trade deficits

Iran-US War: 1 killed, 3 injured as merchant ship struck in Strait of Hormuz

Iran-US War: 1 killed, 3 injured as merchant ship struck in Strait of Hormuz

Delhi Fire: Two feared dead in warehouse blaze in Swaroop Nagar, 15 fire tenders rushed

Delhi Fire: Two feared dead in warehouse blaze in Swaroop Nagar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran-US War: 1 killed, 3 injured as merchant ship struck in Strait of Hormuz

A merchant vessel was struck near Hengam and Qeshm islands in the Strait of Hormuz at 5 AM on Sunday, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to Iran. Explosions were reported overnight.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Iran-US War: 1 killed, 3 injured as merchant ship struck in Strait of Hormuz
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A ship was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, killing one person and injuring three, local Iranian authorities said, as Tehran and Washington clash over the strategic waterway.

"A merchant vessel was struck around 5:00 am (0130 GMT) this morning off the coasts of Hengam and Qeshm islands. One person was killed and three others were injured," Qeshm city governor Amir Teymouri said, according to state TV, without specifying the origin of the strike.

Several explosions were reported overnight around Qeshm, the largest island in the Hormuz Strait.

Incident comes day before Iran-Gulf states meeting in Oman

The deadly incident comes a day before a meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Oman, which also borders the strait, over the blockaded route crucial for global oil and gas trade.

Control over the strait has become a major flashpoint in the conflict between Iran and the United States in their six-month war.

In retaliation for attacks by the United States and Israel that started the war on February 28, Iran has blocked the waterway, a passage that was previously free and unobstructed before the conflict began.

Iran blocks waterway, requires authorisation and fees

Iran now requires vessels to obtain authorisation to pass through the strait, citing security and sovereignty concerns, and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees.

Vessels that fail to comply are frequently targeted by Iranian strikes, while the United States sporadically bombs the Iranian coast in a bid to challenge Tehran's control of the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz handles about 20% of the world's oil shipments. Any disruption has immediate impact on global oil and gas prices.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Empty Shelves: The brutal truth behind India’s trade deficits
Empty Shelves: The brutal truth behind India’s trade deficits
Iran-US War: 1 killed, 3 injured as merchant ship struck in Strait of Hormuz
Iran-US War: 1 killed, 3 injured as merchant ship struck in Strait of Hormuz
Delhi Fire: Two feared dead in warehouse blaze in Swaroop Nagar, 15 fire tenders rushed
Delhi Fire: Two feared dead in warehouse blaze in Swaroop Nagar
PM Modi pauses BRICS Summit speech after Xi Jinping appears uncomfortable; asks translator, 'Is he okay?'
PM Modi pauses BRICS Summit speech after Xi Jinping appears uncomfortable
BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2: Modi flags critical minerals, technology weaponisation; pushes resilient supply chains| Key points
BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2: What PM Modi said in closing remarks; key agenda today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement