The violence came a day after the UN Security Council gave its backing to US President Donald Trump’s blueprint to secure and govern Gaza.

An Israeli was Israeli was killed and three were injured after an attack at a junction in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israel's rescue service. This comes following a spate of settler attacks on Palestinians across the occupied territory. The violence came a day after the UN Security Council gave its backing to US President Donald Trump’s blueprint to secure and govern Gaza. Hamas rejected the plan, AP reported.

The Israeli military said the ramming and stabbing attack took place at the busy Gush Etzion junction south of Jerusalem. Israel’s emergency rescue services said a 30-year-old man died of stab wounds. Three others were hospitalised, including a woman in serious condition and a teenager in moderate condition. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack or how many assailants participated.

Violence in the West Bank

In the latest attack on Monday, Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian village of al-Jab’a, torching homes and cars. The violence drew a rare condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top leaders. Israel’s military sent soldiers and police to the village on Monday after reports of fires and vandalism. Hours earlier, clashes erupted between Israeli security forces and settlers defending an unauthorised outpost on a nearby hill facing evacuation and demolition on Monday, according to COGAT, the Israeli military body that deals with civilians in the West Bank.

Netanyahu on Tuesday applauded the U.N. approval of Trump's plan for postwar Gaza. “We believe that President Trump‘s plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization, disarmament and the deradicalization of Gaza,” Netanyahu’s office wrote on X.

What Hamas demanded

Hamas demanded that any international force be under UN supervision, deploy only at Gaza’s borders to monitor the ceasefire and operate exclusively with Palestinian institutions. Palestinian Authority welcomes resolution after statehood is included. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and said it was ready to immediately implement it, in cooperation with the U.S., the U.N., and other Arab and European states. Palestinians largely view the PA, which governs semiautonomous zones in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as weak and corrupt.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 69,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority are women and children.U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Tuesday that the international community needed to “work together to take forward the 20-point plan and to turn it into a just and lasting peace.”