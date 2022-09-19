Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault ahead of private burial

Headlines

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

MS Dhoni brought calm to the team, Virat Kohli aggression, Rohit Sharma brings…

Madonna shares health update after battling bacterial infection: 'My focus is getting stronger' — Check post

Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

MS Dhoni brought calm to the team, Virat Kohli aggression, Rohit Sharma brings…

Madonna shares health update after battling bacterial infection: 'My focus is getting stronger' — Check post

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

Diabetes tips: 8 low calorie salads to control blood sugar

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

ED is working as an agent of BJP…" Bhupesh Baghel on alleged excise scam in Chhattisgarh

At least 15 dead after truck hits vehicle in Canada's Manitoba

DNA: How three trains derailed and Collided in Balasore at the same place, killing hundreds

Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth get relief from Madras High Court in case about Velaiyilla Pattathari poster

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault ahead of private burial

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September, 2022, at the age of 96 and will be finally put to rest on Monday, 19 September.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to draw over 2 million people, with dignitaries and world leaders travelling from all over the world to attend. If true, it will be the most well-attended event in British history. The service will start at 11 a.m. (London Time). It will be 4:30 p.m. according to Indian Standard Time. People across the world can watch the live streaming on different platforms which includes BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, and Sky News App. The funeral ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and other websites. 
 
The queen's casket will be transported from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in a procession. The funeral service will be conducted by the dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss.
 
The Last Post will reportedly sound at 11:55 (London Time), and there will then be a two-minute silence in the Abbey and across the entire United Kingdom. 

  • 19 Sep 2022, 10:06 PM

    On Monday, public mourning for Britain's longest-reigning queen ended when her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

    In a symbolic act that marked the end of the "second Elizabethan period," the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre were left on the high altar when Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker broke his wand of office.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 09:46 PM

    Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being lowered into a crypt in preparation for her private burial.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 09:45 PM
  • 19 Sep 2022, 09:41 PM

    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99, will be laid to rest in the same chapel as their parents and sister, Princess Margaret, in a private family funeral.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 09:38 PM
  • 19 Sep 2022, 09:25 PM

    The public period of mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch has ended with the placement of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in the Royal Vault under St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 09:14 PM

    On Monday, King Charles III of the United Kingdom laid a handwritten message on top of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin that said, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

  • 19 Sep 2022, 08:40 PM

    Queen Elizabeth's casket arrived at Windsor Castle, her last resting place, on Monday, after a day of unrivalled grandeur that brought global leaders to her burial and hundreds of thousands of well-wishers wishing to bid goodbye to a cherished queen.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 07:47 PM

    Big screens in prominent areas such as Edinburgh's Holyrood Park and London's Hyde Park are broadcasting the queen's funeral.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 06:53 PM

    At the conclusion of Queen Elizabeth's burial ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the audience sang "God Save the King" to the accompaniment of trumpets.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 06:52 PM

    Westminster Abbey is especially important to the British people since it was where Queen Elizabeth II was crowned and where she was married. Even in death, she was greeted with the same prayer as she entered and left the church that had stood for a thousand years.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 05:50 PM

    On Monday, after a state funeral of unequalled splendour at Westminster Abbey, the late Queen Elizabeth was carried in a sad procession through the quiet streets of London followed by King Charles, his sons William and Harry, and other senior royals.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:57 PM

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession has departed Westminster Abbey. Now the funeral procession for the queen has begun from London to Windsor Castle.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:56 PM
  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:43 PM

    In London's parks and along the path of Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession, tens of thousands of people came to say goodbye to the only British queen.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:42 PM

    A two-minute moment of silence was observed at Westminster Abbey for the late Queen Elizabeth II. A recitation of "God save the king" then ensued.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:18 PM

    The second reading is taken from John's Gospel, and it is read by British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:15 PM

    After her ceremonial burial, the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip, in a private ceremony in a modest chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. St. George's Chapel was also the location of her parents' burial.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 04:14 PM

    The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered a eulogy for Queen Elizabeth today, praising her for her dedication to her country.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 03:57 PM

    At London's Westminster Abbey, the formal burial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth has already begun. Several world leaders and members of the royal family are present.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 03:47 PM

    The Queen's casket is brought into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 03:25 PM

    The casket of Queen Elizabeth has been removed from Westminster Hall. The coffin is being transported to London's Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 02:57 PM

    Emanuel Macron, the president of France, and his wife Brigitte travelled to London on Monday to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 02:49 PM

    According to British media reports on Monday, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch with the longest reign in the United Kingdom, is made of English oak, lined with lead, and was constructed decades ago.

     

  • 19 Sep 2022, 02:35 PM

     

     

  • 19 Sep 2022, 02:25 PM

    Locals pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II outside the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 02:15 PM

     

     

  • 19 Sep 2022, 01:54 PM

    British media shared photographs of the Royal guards who were standing guard to Queen Elizabeth's coffin taking a moment of rest. 

  • 19 Sep 2022, 01:52 PM

     

     

  • 19 Sep 2022, 01:36 PM
  • 19 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM
    At Westminster Abbey, mourners are filing in to find seats for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.
     
    Monday's Gothic mediaeval abbey opened its doors to visitors shortly after 8 am (12.30 pm IST). Later, dignitaries began to arrive; many heads of state gathered at a nearby hospital to board buses that would take them to the abbey.
  • 19 Sep 2022, 01:18 PM

    William Ruto, the president of Kenya, arrived in London, United Kingdom, to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

     

  • 19 Sep 2022, 01:10 PM

    The funeral guest list includes everday heros such as an 88-year-old London woman who records audiobooks for the blind and a man who spearheaded a campaign to save his local football club near Manchester will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in the solemn celebration at Westminster Abbey among royalty, heads of state, and prime ministers.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM

    Here's a list of world leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral:

    King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
     
    – President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
     
    – Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
     
    – Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
     
    – Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
     
    – Emmanuel Macron, President of France
     
    – Droupadi Murmu, President of India
     
    – Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
     
    – Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan
     
    – Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
     
    – Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
     
    – Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
     
    – Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
     
    – Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa 
     
     
    and more.

     

  • 19 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM

    Her casket is at Westminster Hall, where it is on a catafalque, a raised platform. A number of intriguing items and symbols will be placed on her closed coffin, including the Orb and Sceptre, which are both a part of the royal family's crown jewels, as well as her personal flag, the Royal Standard flag.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 11:46 AM
    Hours before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state has officially come to an end.
     
    After four days in which hundreds of thousands waited in line to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall, an official lying-in-state period ended at 6.30 am British time (11 am IST).
  • 19 Sep 2022, 11:45 AM

    President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall in London and paid respects to the Queen.

  • 19 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM
