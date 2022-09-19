Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault ahead of private burial

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to draw over 2 million people, with dignitaries and world leaders travelling from all over the world to attend. If true, it will be the most well-attended event in British history. The service will start at 11 a.m. (London Time). It will be 4:30 p.m. according to Indian Standard Time. People across the world can watch the live streaming on different platforms which includes BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, and Sky News App. The funeral ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and other websites.

The queen's casket will be transported from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in a procession. The funeral service will be conducted by the dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss.