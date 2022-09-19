Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault ahead of private burial

viral
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September, 2022, at the age of 96 and will be finally put to rest on Monday, 19 September.
On Monday, public mourning for Britain's longest-reigning queen ended when her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
In a symbolic act that marked the end of the "second Elizabethan period," the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre were left on the high altar when Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker broke his wand of office.
#WATCH | London, The UK: The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II begins at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It will end with the coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault.
At the conclusion of Queen Elizabeth's burial ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the audience sang "God Save the King" to the accompaniment of trumpets.
Towards the end of Queen Elizabeth's funeral service in Westminster Abbey, trumpets rang out before the congregation sang 'God Save the King'
'Rarely has such a promise been so well kept'

The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen's State Funeral:
The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral: pic.twitter.com/EyIgSCjtVd
In London's parks and along the path of Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession, tens of thousands of people came to say goodbye to the only British queen.
Tens of thousands of people, many of whom had camped out overnight, lined the route of Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession and gathered in London's parks to bid farewell to the only British monarch most have ever known
The second reading is taken from John's Gospel, and it is read by British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
#WATCH | London: British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives the second reading from the scripture of the Gospel of John. The passage concerns Jesus Christ's promise to his followers of a place in heaven.

Queen Elizabeth II has been borne at Westminster Abbey.
Queen Elizabeth II has been borne at Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/9R9BKFDoGl
According to British media reports on Monday, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch with the longest reign in the United Kingdom, is made of English oak, lined with lead, and was constructed decades ago.
Her Majesty The Queen's coffin lies at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.
The Abbey's tenor bell has begun tolling once a minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of HM Queen Elizabeth's life. The tenor bell is the largest of the Abbey's ten bells and is traditionally tolled upon the death of a member of the Royal Family.
Important update for those looking to watch Her Majesty The Queen's State Funeral and procession from the viewing areas in central London.
Unseen photo shows exhausted Beefeaters taking a rest from guarding the Queen's coffin
The RATP Group pays tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II by renaming the George V underground station to Elizabeth II for the day.
Watch the live scenes in London as Westminster Abbey prepares to host the Queen's state funeral
William Ruto, the president of Kenya, arrived in London, United Kingdom, to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Arrived in London, United Kingdom to attend the burial of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The funeral guest list includes everday heros such as an 88-year-old London woman who records audiobooks for the blind and a man who spearheaded a campaign to save his local football club near Manchester will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in the solemn celebration at Westminster Abbey among royalty, heads of state, and prime ministers.
Here's a list of world leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral:
Her casket is at Westminster Hall, where it is on a catafalque, a raised platform. A number of intriguing items and symbols will be placed on her closed coffin, including the Orb and Sceptre, which are both a part of the royal family's crown jewels, as well as her personal flag, the Royal Standard flag.
President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India.