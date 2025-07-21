World's top bomber jets in 2025: From USA's Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider to China's Xian H-20

1 . Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider (USA)

B-21 is the newest stealth strategic bomber, currently undergoing flight testing. Designed to replace the B‑2 and B‑1, the B‑21 features advanced radar-evading capabilities, AI‑enabled avionics, and a projected operational range of over 9,000 km. It’s expected to be fully operational by the late 2020s and is central to the USAF’s future global strike capability.