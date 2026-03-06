World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan serving guests since 705, Check details here

Iran seeking for negotiations with US amid conflict? Donald Trump says, 'they're calling, i said you're little late'
WORLD
Monica Singh | Mar 06, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
1.The World’s Oldest Hotel
Tucked deep within the mountains of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan holds the title of the world’s oldest hotel. Recognised by Guinness World Records in 2011, the historic inn has been welcoming travellers for more than 1,300 years.
2.A Family Legacy Spanning 52 Generations
One of the hotel’s most remarkable features is its continuous management by the Fujiwara family for 52 generations. From the era of samurai warriors travelling across mountain passes to the modern age of technology, the inn has remained under the same lineage.
3.Traditional Ryokan Charm
The hotel features 35 guest rooms designed in classic ryokan style. Tatami mats with a fresh grass scent, wooden sliding doors, and peaceful views of the Haya Valley create a serene environment.
4.Natural Hot Springs Experience
A highlight of the hotel is its natural hot spring system, which produces about 1,600 litres of mineral-rich water per minute, one of the highest flow rates in Japan.
5.Luxury Rooted in Tradition
A stay at Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan currently costs between 7 and 12 million VND per person per night. More than just a luxury retreat, the hotel stands as a powerful symbol of cultural heritage and dedication that has endured for over thirteen centuries.