World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie

A man in Britain is growing Gympie Gympie plant because he was 'a bit bored'.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 06, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

You must have heard of many dangerous and vicious plants. But a plant named Gympie-Gympie is considered the most dangerous plant in the world as it may drive people in agony to kill themselves and is thus also called the 'suicide plant'. Read more to know about the plant.

1. Gympie-Gympie, the suicide plant

Gympie-Gympie, the suicide plant
1/4

The plant has a sting that feels like being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted simultaneously. Stings from this plant can last for months. They leave an intense allergic reaction, occasionally causing anaphylactic shock. (Photo: Twitter/EcoHorrorOTD)

2. Can torture its victims for over a year

Can torture its victims for over a year
2/4

If touched, Gympie-Gympie is capable of torturing its victims for over a year if its stinging hairs are not removed from the skin, reports suggest. (Photo: Twitter/EcoHorrorOTD)

3. UK man grows 'world's most dangerous plant' at home

UK man grows 'world's most dangerous plant' at home
3/4

A man in Britain is growing a Gympie-Gympie plant because he was a 'bit bored', according to Daily Mail. However, Daniel Emlyn-Jones said he is growing the Gympie-Gympie 'very safely'. (Photo: Twitter)

4. Other name of Gympie-gympie

Other name of Gympie-gympie
4/4

Gympie-Gympie is also known as the 'Australian stinging tree' and is the most venomous plant in the world. According to Daily Mail, when a man used the plant as toilet paper, he reportedly dealt with agonising pain before ending up his own life. (Photo: Twitter/EcoHorrorOTD)

