World Environment Day 2022: History, significance, quotes and more

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of nature and raise awareness for the protection of the environment.
It is the biggest international day for the environment. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the nodal agency that organises and supports events across the world.
1. History
World Environment Day (June 5) was established in 1972 by the United Nations (UN) at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment.
The day was celebrated for the first time in 1974 in US with the theme – only one Earth.
Led by UNEP, the event has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging to protect the planet.
2. Theme
Hosted by Sweden, the theme of this year’s World Environment Day is “Only One Earth”.
It highlights the fragility of the planet and is designed to re-enforce the idea that the Earth is humanity’s only home.
The theme echoes the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, a landmark summit that led to the creation of both UNEP and World Environment Day.
3. Significance
World Environment Day has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.
The day aims to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted.
4. Quotes
Quotes that you can send to your friends and relatives:
1. “The environment is everything that isn't me” – Albert Einstein
2. “Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action” – Leonardo DiCaprio
3. “If humanity has to live for a long time, you have to think like the Earth, act as the Earth and be the Earth because that is what you are” – Sadhguru
4. “Love the Earth as you would love yourself” - John Denver
5. “He that plants trees, loves others beside himself” - Thomas Fuller
5. World Environment Day 2022 wishes
On this day, people also send messages and wishes to their friends and colleagues and urge them to be mindful of their actions that could damage the environment.
1. World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.
2. Let's do our bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.
3. World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let's promise to make our planet greener for us to enjoy life.
4. Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to the next generation. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!!
5. Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On World Environment Day, let's promise to make it a better place to live.