World Environment Day 2022: History, significance, quotes and more

World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974 in the US with the theme – only one Earth.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of nature and raise awareness for the protection of the environment.

It is the biggest international day for the environment. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the nodal agency that organises and supports events across the world.