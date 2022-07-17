World Emoji Day 2022: Check out 5 commonly used emojis

World Emoji Day was first publicly founded in 2013 by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia. More than 3,500 emojis are available over the internet.

World emoji day: In the digital realm, emoticons have fundamentally altered the way we communicate. Emojis are a popular technique allowing people to express or convey their emotions and sentiments in texts.

Our ability to communicate has been greatly improved by emojis, to the point that many smartphone keyboards now suggest appropriate emoticons as we type.

As a result, on July 17, people all across the world celebrate World Emoji Day.

Intriguingly, we commemorate this day on July 17 since the emoji for "calendar" shows the date as its representation. Over 3,500 emojis are currently available over the internet.

Here are 5 most used emojis: