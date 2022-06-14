Search icon
World Blood Donor Day 2022: 5 health benefits of donating blood

World Blood Donor Day is also an occasion to thank donors who volunteer to donate the life-saving gift of blood.

World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the need to donate blood regularly to increase the availability of safe blood and its products for patients in need.

This day is also an occasion to thank donors who volunteer to donate the life-saving gift of blood. Blood donation not only helps save lives but also has certain health benefits for the donor.

Here are 5 major benefits of donating blood:

1. Weight loss

Timely blood donation helps in the reduction of weight and improves fitness in healthy adults. However, it must not be thought of or encouraged as a weight loss plan.

Doctor consultation before donating blood is a must, to avoid any health issues.

2. Prevents hemochromatosis

Donating blood can also lower the risk or may prevent the development of hemochromatosis, a condition in which there is an excess absorption of iron by the body. 

But it is imperative to ensure that the mandatory standards of blood donation eligibility criteria are met by the donor with hemochromatosis. (Photo: Pixabay)

3. Reduce heart disease risk

Regular blood donation keeps in check the iron levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease.

A large amount of iron build-up in the body can cause oxidative damage which has proven to be a major culprit in accelerating aging, heart attacks, strokes, etc.

(Photo: Pixabay)

4. Lower cancer risk

Higher levels of iron in the body are an invitation to cancer. By donating blood, you can maintain healthy iron levels, thereby lowering your risk of developing cancer.

(Photo: Pixabay) 

5. New blood cell production

Blood donation stimulates the production of new blood cells. New blood cells are produced and all the lost red blood cells are replaced within a span of 30 to 60 days.

Hence, donating blood helps in maintaining vital health. (Photo: Pixabay)  

