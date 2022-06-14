World Blood Donor Day 2022: 5 health benefits of donating blood

World Blood Donor Day is also an occasion to thank donors who volunteer to donate the life-saving gift of blood.

World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the need to donate blood regularly to increase the availability of safe blood and its products for patients in need.

Here are 5 major benefits of donating blood: