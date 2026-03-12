Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Virat Kohli expected to perform better than before in IPL 2026, says Irfan Pathan
WORLD
Varsha Agarwal | Mar 12, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
1.Beit Aghion
Built between 1936 and 1938 for Greek-Jewish merchant Edward Aghion, Beit Aghion was designed by German architect Richard Kauffmann. Peter II, King of Yugoslavia (1941), Irgun fighters (1948 Arab-Israeli War hospital) and others have been notable residents. It was the Israeli Foreign Minister's residence in 1952, and later declared the Prime Minister's official residence in 1974, replacing Julius Jacobs House.
2.Beit Aghion: Security wall erected
Security measures were stepped up in the 1990s with a wall around Beit Aghion and the closure of Balfour Street. Netanyahu lived there till July 2021. Post-Netanyahu, Bennett stayed in Ra'anana and Lapid in Tel Aviv during their PM tenures.
3.Almog project
The Almog Project, approved in 2009, aimed to relocate the Prime Minister's residence to the government complex for 650 million shekels ($162 million USD). Criticised as extravagant, the project was cancelled in April 2009. The plan was re-initiated in 2014 but halted in 2018. An alternative, the Shira project, was initiated in 2019, proposing a new location on the Government Campus.
4.Beit Aghion remains unrenovated
Beit Aghion has remained unrenovated since July 2021, and no new prime ministerial residence has been built. Since returning to office in 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu has been residing in his homes in Caesarea and on Gaza Road in Jerusalem.
5.Netanyahu residence
There's speculation about a possible Iranian attack on Netanyahu's residence as of March 2026, amid escalating conflicts. While Iranian media claims strikes on Israeli targets, Israeli authorities haven't confirmed these reports.