Virat Kohli expected to perform better than before in IPL 2026, says Irfan Pathan

Meet Tamizh Amudhan, U-9 chess world No.1 with 2000+ ELO rating; young prodigy wins car after silver medal finish

Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement as Iran's new supreme leader: 'Strait of Hormuz must remain closed'

Delhi Lok Adalat Rescheduled: New dates announced for traffic challans, general disputes; know how to book tokens, eligibility

BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026; 'commercial dispute' triggered complaint against CSK legend

Explosion in Dubai, blast in Jerusalem: How Middle East caught in crossfire between US-Iran war

India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown

LPG Crisis Deepens: Zomato, Swiggy deliveries take major hit amid Iran-Israel conflict

Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

US-Israel-Iran war: Is Iranian regime set to collapse soon? American intel report says this

WORLD

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, resides in his homes in Caesarea and on Gaza Road in Jerusalem, rather than the official residence, Beit Aghion, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 12, 2026, 07:32 PM IST

1.Beit Aghion

Beit Aghion
1

Built between 1936 and 1938 for Greek-Jewish merchant Edward Aghion, Beit Aghion was designed by German architect Richard Kauffmann. Peter II, King of Yugoslavia (1941), Irgun fighters (1948 Arab-Israeli War hospital) and others have been notable residents. It was the Israeli Foreign Minister's residence in 1952, and later declared the Prime Minister's official residence in 1974, replacing Julius Jacobs House.

 

2.Beit Aghion: Security wall erected

Beit Aghion: Security wall erected
2

Security measures were stepped up in the 1990s with a wall around Beit Aghion and the closure of Balfour Street. Netanyahu lived there till July 2021. Post-Netanyahu, Bennett stayed in Ra'anana and Lapid in Tel Aviv during their PM tenures. 

3.Almog project

Almog project
3

The Almog Project, approved in 2009, aimed to relocate the Prime Minister's residence to the government complex for 650 million shekels ($162 million USD). Criticised as extravagant, the project was cancelled in April 2009. The plan was re-initiated in 2014 but halted in 2018. An alternative, the Shira project, was initiated in 2019, proposing a new location on the Government Campus.

 

4.Beit Aghion remains unrenovated

Beit Aghion remains unrenovated
4

Beit Aghion has remained unrenovated since July 2021, and no new prime ministerial residence has been built. Since returning to office in 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu has been residing in his homes in Caesarea and on Gaza Road in Jerusalem.

 

5.Netanyahu residence

Netanyahu residence
5

There's speculation about a possible Iranian attack on Netanyahu's residence as of March 2026, amid escalating conflicts. While Iranian media claims strikes on Israeli targets, Israeli authorities haven't confirmed these reports. 

