Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

3 . Almog project

The Almog Project, approved in 2009, aimed to relocate the Prime Minister's residence to the government complex for 650 million shekels ($162 million USD). Criticised as extravagant, the project was cancelled in April 2009. The plan was re-initiated in 2014 but halted in 2018. An alternative, the Shira project, was initiated in 2019, proposing a new location on the Government Campus.