Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted

A major crisis has hit the Liz Truss administration in the UK, which can cut short her stint as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
After defeating Indian-origin candidate Rishi Sunak in the race, Liz Truss claimed the Prime Ministerial throne in the United Kingdom a little over a month ago. Now, a new crisis under her reign can cut her stint as the UK PM surprisingly short.
Now, as UK PM Liz Truss announced a complete U-turn on her tax and economical policies, which were the major reason for her win in the race for the post, it is expected that she will soon be removed from the Prime Ministerial chair, with a new candidate set to replace her.
Here are the potential names in the UK PM race, if Truss is ousted –
1. Rishi Sunak
One of the frontrunners in the previous UK Prime Minister elections, Rishi Sunak’s popularity is once again through the roof as Liz Truss announced a U-turn on her policies, making the Indian-origin candidate the top contender for the post. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson might just make a comeback on the Prime Minister post as his successor, Liz Truss, finds herself in the middle of a controversy. Since his resignation, many Conservative Party leaders have felt that Johnson’s scandals were blown out of proportion. (Photo - Reuters)
3. Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt, who is the Leader of the House of Commons, is also in the race to succeed Truss if she is ousted. Mordaunt was the second runner-up in the race for the PM post after Boris Johnson was ousted, and remains a popular choice for the Tory MPs. (Photo - Reuters)
4. Ben Wallace
Noted Tory leader and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is another popular name among the Conservative Party to be the next PM of Britain. Wallace, who has been untouched by controversies in recent history, was a favorite to replace Johnson but had decided not to contest. (Photo - Reuters)
5. Why is Liz Truss facing a crisis?
As Liz Truss took charge as the Prime Minister of Britain, the plans to make an estimated GBP 45 billion worth of tax cuts without a detailed funding plan to back them up were seen, taking a major hit at the UK economy, shattering the trust of Conservative Party in Truss.