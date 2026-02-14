FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem resigned following scrutiny over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein revealed in newly released US documents. The move prompted leadership changes and investor reactions, as global fallout continues from disclosures linked to Epstein’s network.

Monica Singh | Feb 14, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

1.DP World Chief Steps Down

DP World Chief Steps Down
1

Dubai-based ports giant DP World announced that its long-serving chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has resigned. The decision comes amid mounting scrutiny following the release of US documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

2.Why the Pressure Mounted

Why the Pressure Mounted
2

Bin Sulayem’s name reportedly appeared in files released by the US Department of Justice related to Epstein. Images published by US authorities allegedly showed the two together. While Reuters could not independently confirm the claims, US political figures raised questions about past interactions.

3.Dubai Appoints New Leadership

Dubai Appoints New Leadership
3

Following the resignation, Dubai’s ruler issued a decree naming new leadership across key roles previously held by Bin Sulayem. DP World appointed Essa Kazim as chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as group CEO. Investors welcomed the swift transition, signalling continuity in operations.

4.Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem?

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem?
4

A central figure in Dubai’s rise as a global trade and tourism hub, Bin Sulayem helped establish Nakheel, developer of the iconic Palm Islands, and played a role in building the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. He transformed DP World into one of the world’s largest port operators.

5.Global Business Fallout

Global Business Fallout
5

The controversy has had ripple effects. British International Investment and Canada’s La Caisse paused new investments pending clarity, later expressing support for leadership changes. Globally, other high-profile executives have stepped down following scrutiny linked to the Epstein document disclosures.

6.The broader context

The broader context
6

The newly released US files contain communications between Epstein and several influential figures across business and politics. Being named in the documents does not imply criminal wrongdoing. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges; his death was ruled a suicide.

