Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM

WORLD
Sagar Malik | Feb 09, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
1.Key Starmer ally
Mahmood is a 45-year-old lawyer and politician, viewed as a key ally of Starmer. She is reputed as a persuasive speaker inclined to the rightwing side within the Labour Party.
2.Origins and parents
Shabana Mahmood was born in Birmingham city in England to Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed, who have roots in Mirpur town of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
3.Mahmood's education
Mahmood had received her law degree from Lincoln College, Oxford in 2002. The next year, she completed the Bar Vocational Course at the Inns of Court School of Law to become a barrister.
4.Stance on immigration
Mahmood's voice is regarded as hardline, especially on issues relating to immigration. As the home secretary, she has unveiled contentious plans to restrict the path to permanent residency in the UK, arguing that it's a "privilege not a right."