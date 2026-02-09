FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

WORLD

Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM

Amid the speculation, focus has turned to Shabana Mahmood, who could script history if picked to serve as the next British premier. Presently serving as the UK's home secretary, Mahmood is increasingly seen as a favourite to lead the Labour Party.

Sagar Malik | Feb 09, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

1.Key Starmer ally

Key Starmer ally
1

Mahmood is a 45-year-old lawyer and politician, viewed as a key ally of Starmer. She is reputed as a persuasive speaker inclined to the rightwing side within the Labour Party.

 

2.Origins and parents

Origins and parents
2

Shabana Mahmood was born in Birmingham city in England to Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed, who have roots in Mirpur town of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

3.Mahmood's education

Mahmood's education
3

Mahmood had received her law degree from Lincoln College, Oxford in 2002. The next year, she completed the Bar Vocational Course at the Inns of Court School of Law to become a barrister.

 

4.Stance on immigration

Stance on immigration
4

Mahmood's voice is regarded as hardline, especially on issues relating to immigration. As the home secretary, she has unveiled contentious plans to restrict the path to permanent residency in the UK, arguing that it's a "privilege not a right."

 

