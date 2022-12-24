Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?

Reham Khan was first married to Ijaz Rehman, a psychiatrist, in 1993. The couple divorced in 2005.

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, got married for the third time on December 23. She has tied the knot to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the US. She shared her marriage news on Twitter with two posts.

“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal_ parents & my son as my Vakeel," Reham said in one of her tweets. Know more about Reham Khan below: