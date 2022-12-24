Search icon
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?

Reham Khan was first married to Ijaz Rehman, a psychiatrist, in 1993. The couple divorced in 2005.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 24, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, got married for the third time on December 23. She has tied the knot to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the US. She shared her marriage news on Twitter with two posts. 

“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal_ parents & my son as my Vakeel," Reham said in one of her tweets. Know more about Reham Khan below: 

1. Who is Reham Khan?

Who is Reham Khan?
Reham Khan is a Pakistani-British TV journalist. She has worked for a number of well-known news organizations. According to her Twitter bio, she is also a political activist and a commentator too.

Reham has also produced the Pakistani film Janaan, a romantic comedy set in Swat Valley. 

2. Born in Ajdabiya, Libya

Born in Ajdabiya, Libya
Now 49-year-old, Reham Khan was born in Ajdabiya, Libya, in 1973. After studying in Pakistan, she began working as a broadcast journalist in the UK in the mid-90s, according to Daily Pakistan.

3. Reham's first marriage

Reham's first marriage
In 1993, Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. However, the couple got divorced in 2005 after 12 years. She tied the knot with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in 2014.

4. Reham and Imran Khan

Reham and Imran Khan
After moving to Pakistan in 2012, she met Imran Khan during an interview for a local TV show. The duo got married in 2014, but her second marriage lasted for 10 months, as the couple got divorced in 2015.

5. Reham ties knot for third time

Reham ties knot for third time
Reham Friday announced her marriage to US-based Pakistani actor and satirist Mirza Bilal. She has also shared pictures of her and Bilal from the nikkah ceremony on Instagram. 

(Photos: Insta/Reham Khan)

 

