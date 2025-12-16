Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 16, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
1.Early life and roots
Queen Rania was born on August 31, 1970, in Kuwait. She comes from a Palestinian family. Raised in a close-knit household, she spent her early years in Kuwait before moving to Jordan in the early 1990s.
2.Education and academic background
Education played a central role in Queen Rania’s life. She completed her schooling in Kuwait and later earned a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo in 1991.
3.Early professional career
Before entering royal life, Rania worked in the private sector. She held positions at Citibank and later at Apple Inc., gaining experience in banking and information technology.
4.Meeting King Abdullah II
Rania met Prince Abdullah in January 1993 at a dinner gathering in Jordan. Their connection was immediate, and they became engaged within two months.
5.Marriage and royal journey
On June 10, 1993, Rania married Prince Abdullah and became a princess. In 1999, following the death of King Hussein, Abdullah ascended the throne. Shortly after, Rania was formally named Queen of Jordan, beginning her role as First Lady.
6.Family
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II have four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.
7.Role as first lady
As First Lady, Queen Rania plays an active role in national and international affairs. She represents Jordan at global forums, meets world leaders, and supports initiatives focused on education, youth development, and community growth.
8.Social work and advocacy
Queen Rania is widely respected for her work in education reform, women’s rights, child welfare, and refugee support. She has launched and supported several organisations aimed at improving school systems and empowering young people across the world.