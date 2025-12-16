Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...

MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside

Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….

Explained: How VB G RAM G differs from MNREGA in funding, duration and purpose? How new rural jobs scheme changes rules of employment?

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Vijay Diwas Special: How 8 submariners sank Pakistan's war machine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year

HomePhotos

WORLD

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman. The global attention is turning toward Jordan’s royal leadership. Alongside his meeting with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, the spotlight will also be on Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the First Lady of Jordan.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 16, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

1.Early life and roots

Early life and roots
1

Queen Rania was born on August 31, 1970, in Kuwait. She comes from a Palestinian family. Raised in a close-knit household, she spent her early years in Kuwait before moving to Jordan in the early 1990s.

Advertisement

2.Education and academic background

Education and academic background
2

Education played a central role in Queen Rania’s life. She completed her schooling in Kuwait and later earned a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo in 1991.

3.Early professional career

Early professional career
3

Before entering royal life, Rania worked in the private sector. She held positions at Citibank and later at Apple Inc., gaining experience in banking and information technology.

4.Meeting King Abdullah II

Meeting King Abdullah II
4

Rania met Prince Abdullah in January 1993 at a dinner gathering in Jordan. Their connection was immediate, and they became engaged within two months.

TRENDING NOW

5.Marriage and royal journey

Marriage and royal journey
5

On June 10, 1993, Rania married Prince Abdullah and became a princess. In 1999, following the death of King Hussein, Abdullah ascended the throne. Shortly after, Rania was formally named Queen of Jordan, beginning her role as First Lady.

6.Family

Family
6

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II have four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem. 

7.Role as first lady

Role as first lady
7

As First Lady, Queen Rania plays an active role in national and international affairs. She represents Jordan at global forums, meets world leaders, and supports initiatives focused on education, youth development, and community growth.

8.Social work and advocacy

Social work and advocacy
8

Queen Rania is widely respected for her work in education reform, women’s rights, child welfare, and refugee support. She has launched and supported several organisations aimed at improving school systems and empowering young people across the world.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know ab
From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement