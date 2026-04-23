Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

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Anshika Pandey | Apr 23, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
1.Who is Julia Varvaro?
Julia Varvaro is a 29-year-old high-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism. She has now come under investigation following allegations related to her personal life and conduct.
2.Allegations surface:
Reports claim Varvaro is under scrutiny over an alleged 'sugar daddy' relationship with a man identified as 'Robert.' The complaint suggests she received expensive gifts and financial support during a short relationship that began on the dating app Hinge.
3.Lavish spending claims:
The man at the centre of the allegations says he spent around USD 40,000 on her over three months. This reportedly included luxury trips to countries like Italy, Aruba and Switzerland, along with designer items and high-end shopping experiences.
4.Controversial accusations:
Additional claims suggest Varvaro may have used marijuana and prescription drugs recreationally and allegedly made statements about her government influence. She has also been accused of attempting to leverage her position for perks like VIP access to major events.
Also read: US President Donald Trump reshares post labelling India, China ‘hellholes, gangsters with laptops' amid birthright citizenship row
5.Investigation and response
Varvaro has denied the allegations, calling them exaggerated and misleading. DHS has confirmed she is on administrative leave while an investigation is underway, but has not shared further details due to policy. The case continues to draw attention amid wider scrutiny of the department.