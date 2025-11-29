Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

5 . How Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon met

Albanese and Haydon met at a March 2020 dinner event in Melbourne, where the Labour leader was speaking, reports suggest. Haydon had accompanied Albanese during the Australian federal election campaign both in 2022 and 2025. Albanese had separated from his wife of 19 years, Carmel Tebbutt, in early 2019.