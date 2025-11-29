Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics
WORLD
Prashant Tamta | Nov 29, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
1.Who is Jodie Haydon?
Jodie Haydon is an Australian financial services professional and women's advocate. Born in 1979, she was raised on the NSW Central Coast. Haydon had worked in the superannuation industry for 20 years in Banking and finance companies.
2.Jodie Haydon's age
Jodie is 45 years old, while her husband Albanese is 62. Hence, Albanese is 17 years older than her.
3.Jodie Haydon's educational qualifications
Haydon is the daughter and granddaughter of schoolteachers. The 45-year-old attended Kincumber High School, dropped out of university to pursue her career in the superannuation industry.
4.Jodie Haydon's career
After working in the superannuation industry for 20 years, Haydon made a shift towards strategic leadership roles. In February 2022, Haydon was hired in a new position as women's officer, following her role as a union delegate for the NSW Public Service Association.
5.How Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon met
Albanese and Haydon met at a March 2020 dinner event in Melbourne, where the Labour leader was speaking, reports suggest. Haydon had accompanied Albanese during the Australian federal election campaign both in 2022 and 2025. Albanese had separated from his wife of 19 years, Carmel Tebbutt, in early 2019.