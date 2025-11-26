Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’

Imran Khan's sisters demand investigation into 'brutal' police assault on them, PTI supporters outside jail, they alleged...
Vaishali Shastri | Nov 26, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
1.What happened to Imran Khan?
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been lodged in Punjab province’s Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023 on various charges. The jail authorities have not allowed anyone to meet him inside the jail. He has been put under complete isolation and solitary confinement.
2.How did these rumours start?
The death rumours started after ‘Afghanistan Times’ reported that the PTI chairman has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been taken out of the prison. There has been no confirmation from the PTI. Two weeks back the government put an indefinite ban on visiting him after which fake reports of Imran Khan’s death have been making rounds on social media.
3.What have Imran Khan’s sisters alleged?
According to reports, Khan's sisters have made big claims and have accused the Pakistani police of brutality. They claimed that they were insulted, humiliated, and dragged by their hair after they had gathered outside the prison along with PTI supporters to request authorities to allow them a meeting with their brother.
The controversy around Imran Khan’s death started with the letter that his sisters wrote to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar.
4.What did Imran Khan’s sisters write?
They wrote, “We peacefully protested over concerns about his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement nor engaged in any unlawful conduct.” They added, “Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel.”