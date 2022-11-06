Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy

6/6

AOC was re-elected in 2021. The Capitol was stormed for the first time since 1812 on January 6 by Donald Trump's supporters. AOC hid in a facility until the Capitol was secured and the House voted to certify the 2020 election results. In the aftermath of the assaults, the congresswoman called for the expulsion of members who voted to invalidate the elections and encouraged the Capitol attackers. She voted to impeach Trump twice.

(Image Source: AOC/Instagram)