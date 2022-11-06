Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, and Elon Musk engaged in another Twitter battle, this time over Twitter's blue tick controversy.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (also known as "AOC"), who represents New York's 14th Congressional District, has become a symbol of the progressive left since her election in 2018. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently criticised by US Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the ‘blue tick’. Elon Musk came under criticism for his management of Twitter after he bought it, including dismissing staff and charging USD 8 for verification.
1. Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC
Alexandria was born in The Bronx's Parkchester neighbourhood, but her family relocated to Yorktown, 30 minutes north, so that both children could attend a better public school.
(Image Source: Reuters)
2. Alex Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC
After finishing high school, Alexandria went on to study Economics and International Relations at Boston University, from where she received her degrees. During that time, she also interned in Senator Ted Kennedy's office.
(Image Source: Reuters)
3. Alex Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC
Following the 2008 financial crisis, her Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's father died of cancer. Their house was threatened by medical costs and other expenditures. Alexandria worked as a waitress and bartender to support her family, intensifying her devotion to working-class concerns.
(Image Source: Reuters)
4. Alex Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC
During the 2016 election, Alexandria served as a volunteer organiser for Bernie Sanders in the South Bronx. She was inspired by indigenous protests at Standing Rock, South Dakota, against a pipeline. She travelled across the nation to join them and chose to work in public service. Then she ran for Congress.
(Image Source: Reuters)
5. Alex Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC
In January 2019, Ocasio-Cortez became Congress' youngest woman and youngest Latina. Her first bill, the Green New Deal, envisions a 10-year national mobilisation, akin to FDR's New Deal, that would put millions to work in good-paying, union jobs repairing the nation's infrastructure, reducing air and water pollution, and fighting the intertwined economic, social, racial, and climate crises.
(Image Source: Reuters)
6. Alex Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC
AOC was re-elected in 2021. The Capitol was stormed for the first time since 1812 on January 6 by Donald Trump's supporters. AOC hid in a facility until the Capitol was secured and the House voted to certify the 2020 election results. In the aftermath of the assaults, the congresswoman called for the expulsion of members who voted to invalidate the elections and encouraged the Capitol attackers. She voted to impeach Trump twice.
(Image Source: AOC/Instagram)