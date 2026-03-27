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Meningococcal prevention in focus after recent deaths: Why early vaccination matters

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Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? From FM Abbas Araghchi to President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Donald Trump may initiate ceasefire talks with these Iranian top officials

Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? Donald Trump to initiate talks with...

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Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? From FM Abbas Araghchi to President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Donald Trump to initiate ceasefire talks with these Iranian top officials

Donald Trump has put forward a 15 points ceasefire plan, conveyed to Iran by Pakistan acting as mediator. Trump has claimed that US is initiating negotiation talks with Iran's 'TOP OFFICIALS'. Who among Iran's top officials and leaders are still alive?

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 27, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

1.Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei
1

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes. Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, 56, is believed to be alive but injured. Mojtaba is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. As a supreme leader, he can play big role if ceasefire talks begin with US.

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2.Abbas Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi
2

Another top leader, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likely to be part of the Iranian delegation alongside Speaker Ghalibaf, Reuters reported. Pakistan has also reportedly requested US to ask Israel to remove Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf from its hit-list to facilitate negotiation talks.

3.Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf
3

Donald Trump has claimed that he is speaking to a "top person", and reports claim that it may be Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The White House is quietly exploring Ghalibaf as a potential interlocutor and even a possible future leader, reports said. 

4.Masoud Pezeshkian

Masoud Pezeshkian
4

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's president who is head of the executive branch of the government and and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Islamic Republic. After Khamenei and other senior figures were killed on February 28, Pezeshkian was one of three political leaders who formed the Interim Leadership Council, along with Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Alireza Arafi. As he holds top position in Iran's government, he can be approached by US for talks.

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5.Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei
5

Iran;s chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei is part of a broader group of officials who are running Iran's leadership amid war. The group includes Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Ahmad Vahidi, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, naval commander Alireza Tangsiri,  President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior clerical and political figures such as Saeed Jalili and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. 

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