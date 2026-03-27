Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? From FM Abbas Araghchi to President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Donald Trump to initiate ceasefire talks with these Iranian top officials

4 . Masoud Pezeshkian

4

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's president who is head of the executive branch of the government and and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Islamic Republic. After Khamenei and other senior figures were killed on February 28, Pezeshkian was one of three political leaders who formed the Interim Leadership Council, along with Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Alireza Arafi. As he holds top position in Iran's government, he can be approached by US for talks.