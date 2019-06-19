Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2762720
HomePhotos

'WhatsApp uncles are getting out of hand': Imran Khan brutally trolled for trying to pass off Tagore quote as Gibran's

Imran Khan brutally trolled again.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 19, 2019, 06:08 PM IST

Pakistanis just can’t catch a break, whether it’s on social media or real life. After Imran Khan’s diplomatic gaffes at the SCO summit and cat filters during live pressers, which preceded a hammering at the hands of Men in Blue in England, Pakistanis were again embarrassed on Twitter when PM Imran Khan tried to pass off a Tagore quote as Khalil Gibran’s.

Read: Wicketkeeper or sleeper keeper? Sarfaraz trolled 

1. Tagore not Gibran

Tagore not Gibran
1/3

Imran Khan took to Twitter to write: "I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy." He also captioned the quote saying: “Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment." Sadly, the quote doesn’t belong to Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran but is actually Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s.

Of course, Khan’s ignorance of history and geography is well-known but even then, one would expect the Pak PM to recognise the words of a poet whose compositions were chosen as national anthems of two nations in the sub-continent – India and Bangladesh – the latter carved out of Pakistan in 1971.

Even the Sri Lankan national anthem is inspired by Tagore.

The original quote is: "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."

2. 'WhatsApp uncles'

'WhatsApp uncles'
2/3

3. 'Kindly correct your WhatsApp instructor'

'Kindly correct your WhatsApp instructor'
3/3

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets U/A certificate, CBFC asks these 5 changes, including replacement of...
In pics: Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai
Meet actor who worked as door-to-door salesman, earned Rs 1600, struggled for 3 years after debut, became star with...
From Salman Khan, Justin Bieber to Karan Aujla, check full list of star performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet
5 warm moments Ranveer Singh shared with fans that show why he is their favourite
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'No indication of ...': US President Biden rejects call to drop out of presidential race amid health concerns
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews