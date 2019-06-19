'WhatsApp uncles are getting out of hand': Imran Khan brutally trolled for trying to pass off Tagore quote as Gibran's

Imran Khan brutally trolled again.
Pakistanis just can’t catch a break, whether it’s on social media or real life. After Imran Khan’s diplomatic gaffes at the SCO summit and cat filters during live pressers, which preceded a hammering at the hands of Men in Blue in England, Pakistanis were again embarrassed on Twitter when PM Imran Khan tried to pass off a Tagore quote as Khalil Gibran’s.
Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019
1. Tagore not Gibran
Imran Khan took to Twitter to write: "I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy." He also captioned the quote saying: “Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment." Sadly, the quote doesn’t belong to Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran but is actually Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s.
Of course, Khan’s ignorance of history and geography is well-known but even then, one would expect the Pak PM to recognise the words of a poet whose compositions were chosen as national anthems of two nations in the sub-continent – India and Bangladesh – the latter carved out of Pakistan in 1971.
Even the Sri Lankan national anthem is inspired by Tagore.
The original quote is: "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."
2. 'WhatsApp uncles'
3. 'Kindly correct your WhatsApp instructor'
