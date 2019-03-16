Watch: Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch terrorist attack ends up with egg on his face

When you say dastardly things, sometimes you can end up with egg on your face – literally. A racist Australian senator who sparked outrage after blaming the New Zealand mosque shootings on Muslim immigration was ‘egged’ – to use the local parlance by a 17-year-old who became an instant internet hero.

Footage showed the young man cracking an egg on Fraser Anning’s head before the teenager was punched in the face by the senator. The boy was later arrested and released without charge pending investigation.

After the terrorist attack by a white supremacist that left 49 dead, Anning: "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence? As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today's shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all cliched nonsense. The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."