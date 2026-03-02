US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets, weapons used by United States under Operation Epic Fury against Iran

1 . F-35 fighter jets

1

US Central Command released photos and videos showing F 35 fighter jets in action in the strikes on several Iran cities. The F 35 is a fifth generation stealth fighter designed to avoid radar detection while carrying precision guided weapons. The US has deployed F 35 jets widely across the Middle East. F-35 jets can also carry special missiles designed to locate and destroy enemy radar systems, effectively blinding air defence networks. These jets are also used by the Israeli Air Force.