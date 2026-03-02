US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets, weapons used by United States under Operation Epic Fury against Iran

Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'
WORLD
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 02, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
1.F-35 fighter jets
US Central Command released photos and videos showing F 35 fighter jets in action in the strikes on several Iran cities. The F 35 is a fifth generation stealth fighter designed to avoid radar detection while carrying precision guided weapons. The US has deployed F 35 jets widely across the Middle East. F-35 jets can also carry special missiles designed to locate and destroy enemy radar systems, effectively blinding air defence networks. These jets are also used by the Israeli Air Force.
2.FA-18 fighter jets
US Central Command also released photos of F A 18. These fighter jets are made by Boeing, and are a multi role fighter aircraft that can carry out both air to air and air to ground missions. It can carry a wide range of bombs and missiles.
3.B-2 stealth bombers
The United States deployed its B-2 stealth bombers from the U.S. to strike at hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs, as per Reuters. Washington had deployed the stealth bomber last year as well during its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.
4.THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems
In the list of weaposn used by US, US Central Command released names of missiles systems, which includes Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems.
5.LUCAS drones
The United States turned Iran's own drone strategy against it, deploying its new low-cost, one-way attack drone, the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS), for the first time during coordinated strikes with Israel under Operation Epic Fury.
6.Operation Epic Fury
The United States released full list of weapons used in Operation Epic Fury against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28. These include:
B-2 Stealth Bombers, Lucas Drones, Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems, THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems, F-18 Fighter Jets, F-16 Fighter Jets, F-22 Fighter Jets, A-10 Attack Jets, F-35 Stealth Fighters, EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft, Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft, Airborne Communication Relay Aircraft, P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper Drones, M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers, Guided-Missile Destroyers, Counter-Drone Systems, Refueling Tanker Aircraft, Refueling Ships, C-17 Globemaster Cargo Aircraft, C-130 Cargo Aircraft