WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

UAE is a federation of seven emirates, each ruled by a Sheikh, united under a federal government. Here's a look at its seven emirates.

Monica Singh | Mar 07, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

1.United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates
1

The UAE is a federation of seven emirates on the Arabian Peninsula, bordering Saudi Arabia and Oman. Known for its modern cities, thriving economy, and rich oil reserves, it has become a global hub for business, tourism and culture. Indians are the largest expatriate community in the UAE, with an estimated population of over 4.3 million as of 2024-25.

2.Abu Dhabi – The Capital

Abu Dhabi – The Capital
2

Abu Dhabi is the largest emirate, covering about 87 percent of the UAE’s land. It is the political and administrative capital, rich in oil resources, and home to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President.

3.Dubai – The City of Innovation

Dubai – The City of Innovation
3

Dubai is famous worldwide for tourism, luxury, and landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. Governed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it also serves as the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister.

4.Sharjah – Cultural Heart

Sharjah – Cultural Heart
4

Sharjah is the cultural and educational hub of the UAE. Led by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, it emphasises heritage preservation, museums, and arts, making it a centre for learning and tradition.

5.Ajman – The Smallest Emirate

Ajman – The Smallest Emirate
5

Ajman is the smallest emirate, ruled by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi. Despite its size, it plays a key role in the UAE’s economy and offers a peaceful environment with growing urban development.

6.Umm Al Quwain – Nature and Tradition

Umm Al Quwain – Nature and Tradition
6

Umm Al Quwain is known for its serene beaches, fishing and natural landscapes. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla leads this emirate, preserving traditional lifestyles while supporting modest development.

7.Ras Al Khaimah – Mountains and Beaches

Ras Al Khaimah – Mountains and Beaches
7

Ras Al Khaimah features picturesque mountains and beautiful coastlines. Governed by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, it attracts tourists with adventure sports, history, and scenic landscapes.

8.Fujairah – Gateway to the Gulf of Oman

Fujairah – Gateway to the Gulf of Oman
8

Fujairah is the UAE’s only emirate on the Gulf of Oman, governed by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi. It is important for shipping, trade, and maritime activities, contributing to the UAE’s strategic economy.

9.UAE Economic Success Through Unity

UAE Economic Success Through Unity
9

The UAE thrives on collaboration: Abu Dhabi funds the national budget, Dubai drives tourism and tech, and Fujairah supports shipping, creating a balanced and prosperous federation.

