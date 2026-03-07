US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

Delhi: Man beaten to death after his 11-year-old relative threw water balloon at Muslim woman during Holi; Violent protest erupts, four arrested
Monica Singh | Mar 07, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
1.United Arab Emirates
The UAE is a federation of seven emirates on the Arabian Peninsula, bordering Saudi Arabia and Oman. Known for its modern cities, thriving economy, and rich oil reserves, it has become a global hub for business, tourism and culture. Indians are the largest expatriate community in the UAE, with an estimated population of over 4.3 million as of 2024-25.
2.Abu Dhabi – The Capital
Abu Dhabi is the largest emirate, covering about 87 percent of the UAE’s land. It is the political and administrative capital, rich in oil resources, and home to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President.
3.Dubai – The City of Innovation
Dubai is famous worldwide for tourism, luxury, and landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. Governed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it also serves as the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister.
4.Sharjah – Cultural Heart
Sharjah is the cultural and educational hub of the UAE. Led by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, it emphasises heritage preservation, museums, and arts, making it a centre for learning and tradition.
5.Ajman – The Smallest Emirate
Ajman is the smallest emirate, ruled by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi. Despite its size, it plays a key role in the UAE’s economy and offers a peaceful environment with growing urban development.
6.Umm Al Quwain – Nature and Tradition
Umm Al Quwain is known for its serene beaches, fishing and natural landscapes. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla leads this emirate, preserving traditional lifestyles while supporting modest development.
7.Ras Al Khaimah – Mountains and Beaches
Ras Al Khaimah features picturesque mountains and beautiful coastlines. Governed by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, it attracts tourists with adventure sports, history, and scenic landscapes.
8.Fujairah – Gateway to the Gulf of Oman
Fujairah is the UAE’s only emirate on the Gulf of Oman, governed by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi. It is important for shipping, trade, and maritime activities, contributing to the UAE’s strategic economy.
9.UAE Economic Success Through Unity
The UAE thrives on collaboration: Abu Dhabi funds the national budget, Dubai drives tourism and tech, and Fujairah supports shipping, creating a balanced and prosperous federation.