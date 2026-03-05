US‑Israel‑Iran War: Satellite images show Iranian naval vessels and strategic nuclear sites damaged in airstrikes

US-Israel-Iran War: What is Minuteman III? US tests nuclear-capable ICBM ‘doomsday’ missile that can hit targets anywhere
WORLD
Monica Singh | Mar 05, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
1.Smoke rises from IRINS Makran at Bandar Abbas
Satellite imagery shows thick black smoke pouring from the IRINS Makran, Iran’s largest warship and drone carrier, docked at Bandar Abbas naval base. The vessel is among at least 11 Iranian ships damaged or destroyed since Saturday.
2.Damaged Ships at Konarak Naval Base
Images from Konarak naval base reveal smoke and damage to at least six Iranian ships. Military analysts say both buildings and vessels were targeted, marking a major blow to Tehran’s naval capabilities.
3.Missile and Drone Base Destruction
Satellite photos show extensive damage at southern Khorgu and northwestern Tabriz missile facilities, along with bunkers at Konarak air base. Hundreds of ballistic missiles, air defence sites and drones were reportedly destroyed.
4.Choqa Balk-e Drone Base in Kermanshah
Image shows significant destruction at Iran’s Choqa Balk-e base, including drone storage buildings and launch equipment, limiting the country’s aerial attack capabilities.
5.Natanz Nuclear Facility
Satellite images display damage at Natanz, a key site in Iran’s nuclear program. Officials say the affected buildings provide surface access to underground enrichment areas, with no radiological impact reported.
6.IRGC Headquarters in Tehran
Photos captured by intelligence firms reveal damage to at least six structures at the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with signs of destruction at the National Defence University and the Intelligence Ministry.
7.Overview of Impact on Iranian Navy and Military
Analysts confirm that Iran’s largest warships and missile sites have been severely damaged. While conventional naval capacity is weakened, Iran may still deploy drones, mini-submarines, and fast-attack vessels for asymmetric attacks.