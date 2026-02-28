FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

The United States and Israel launched coordinated air strikes on Iran on February 28, hitting Tehran and other cities. Explosions and smoke plumes were reported across urban areas, prompting emergency measures and escalating tensions amid ongoing nuclear negotiations and regional instability.

Monica Singh | Feb 28, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

1.Explosions over Tehran’s skyline

Explosions over Tehran’s skyline
1

Smoke rises above central Tehran after explosions reported early on February 28, as joint strikes by the United States and Israel hit targets in the Iranian capital.

2.Civilians watch the aftermath

Civilians watch the aftermath
2

Residents observe smoke and damage from a distance in Tehran, showing the immediate impact on the city following military action.

3.Emergency shelters in Israel

Emergency shelters in Israel
3

Israeli civilians take cover in shelters after air raid sirens sounded in response to reported missile threats from Iran following the strikes.

4.Empty streets in Iran

Empty streets in Iran
4

Public spaces stand deserted in parts of Iran as citizens stay indoors amid heightened alert, reflecting regional fear after the attacks.

5.Smoke from explosions in Tehran

Smoke from explosions in Tehran
5

Thick smoke plumes rise again over urban areas of Tehran, illustrating the scale of the blasts heard and seen across the city.

6.Residents and alarms

Residents and alarms
6

People respond to warning sounds and alarms, highlighting how the conflict has also affected life in cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv.

