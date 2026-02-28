US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?
WORLD
Monica Singh | Feb 28, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
1.Explosions over Tehran’s skyline
Smoke rises above central Tehran after explosions reported early on February 28, as joint strikes by the United States and Israel hit targets in the Iranian capital.
2.Civilians watch the aftermath
Residents observe smoke and damage from a distance in Tehran, showing the immediate impact on the city following military action.
3.Emergency shelters in Israel
Israeli civilians take cover in shelters after air raid sirens sounded in response to reported missile threats from Iran following the strikes.
4.Empty streets in Iran
Public spaces stand deserted in parts of Iran as citizens stay indoors amid heightened alert, reflecting regional fear after the attacks.
5.Smoke from explosions in Tehran
Thick smoke plumes rise again over urban areas of Tehran, illustrating the scale of the blasts heard and seen across the city.
6.Residents and alarms
People respond to warning sounds and alarms, highlighting how the conflict has also affected life in cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv.