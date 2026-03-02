US F-15 'shot down' by Iran, Pilot captured? Here's all you need to know about US Airforce F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft

4 . Features of US F-15 aircraft

Its design features darker camouflage, conformal fuel tanks (CFTs), LANTIRN pods, tandem-seat cockpit. It carries a wide range of weapons, including laser-guided bombs, GPS-guided munitions, air-to-air missiles, and a 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon built into the airframe. It can fly at speeds exceeding Mach 2.5. It has a combat range of around 1,900 kilometres without refuelling. Its airframe is built to withstand high-G manoeuvres, and its twin Pratt and Whitney F100 engines give it a thrust-to-weight ratio that allows it to climb almost vertically under certain conditions.