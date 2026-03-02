US F-15 'shot down' by Iran, Pilot captured? Here's all you need to know about US Airforce F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft

Iran's huge claim 'Benjamin Netanyahu's fate unclear' as Tehran's missiles targets Israel PM
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 02, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
1.US F-15 E fighter jet crashes
A video is circulating on social media, which shows US F-15 fighter jet spiralling down in slow motion. It was in flames mid-air before crashing in 'friendly fire'. However, Iran claims that the plane was 'shot down'.
2.Pilot ejected after 'friendly fire' crash
After crash in 'freindly fire' incident, both the Pilot and Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) onboard the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle were ejected safely. They were found by locals and transferred to local authorities in Kuwait, as per reports.
3.About US F-15E Strike Eagle
US F-15E Strike Eagle is an American all-weather multirole strike fighter, derived from F-15 Eagle. It was originally developed by McDonnell Douglas, which later merged with Boeing. The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter jet.
4.Features of US F-15 aircraft
Its design features darker camouflage, conformal fuel tanks (CFTs), LANTIRN pods, tandem-seat cockpit. It carries a wide range of weapons, including laser-guided bombs, GPS-guided munitions, air-to-air missiles, and a 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon built into the airframe. It can fly at speeds exceeding Mach 2.5. It has a combat range of around 1,900 kilometres without refuelling. Its airframe is built to withstand high-G manoeuvres, and its twin Pratt and Whitney F100 engines give it a thrust-to-weight ratio that allows it to climb almost vertically under certain conditions.
5.Which countries possess F-15 E fighter jets?
Apart from US, Israel, SIngapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Korea own F-15E Strike Eagle