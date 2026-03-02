FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US F-15 'shot down' by Iran, Pilot captured? Here's all you need to know about US Airforce F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft

US Airforce F-15 fighter jet reportedly crashed over Kuwait, and the pilot was ejected safely. It crashed in a friendly fire while flying over Kuwait, however, Iran claimed that the jet was ‘shot down’. Here's all you need to know about F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft.

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 02, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

1.US F-15 E fighter jet crashes

US F-15 E fighter jet crashes
1

A video is circulating on social media, which shows US F-15 fighter jet spiralling down in slow motion. It was in flames mid-air before crashing in 'friendly fire'. However, Iran claims that the plane was 'shot down'.

2.Pilot ejected after 'friendly fire' crash

Pilot ejected after 'friendly fire' crash
2

After crash in 'freindly fire' incident, both the Pilot and Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) onboard the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle were ejected safely. They were found by locals and transferred to local authorities in Kuwait, as per reports.

3.About US F-15E Strike Eagle

About US F-15E Strike Eagle
3

US F-15E Strike Eagle is an American all-weather multirole strike fighter, derived from F-15 Eagle. It was originally developed by McDonnell Douglas, which later merged with Boeing. The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter jet. 

4.Features of US F-15 aircraft

Features of US F-15 aircraft
4

Its design features darker camouflage, conformal fuel tanks (CFTs), LANTIRN pods, tandem-seat cockpit. It carries a wide range of weapons, including laser-guided bombs, GPS-guided munitions, air-to-air missiles, and a 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon built into the airframe. It can fly at speeds exceeding Mach 2.5. It has a combat range of around 1,900 kilometres without refuelling. Its airframe is built to withstand high-G manoeuvres, and its twin Pratt and Whitney F100 engines give it a thrust-to-weight ratio that allows it to climb almost vertically under certain conditions.

 

 

5.Which countries possess F-15 E fighter jets?

Which countries possess F-15 E fighter jets?
5

Apart from US, Israel, SIngapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Korea own F-15E Strike Eagle

 

