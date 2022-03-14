Ukraine-Russia war in pics: Russian attack kills 35 in military base, Zelenskyy pushes for no-fly zone

The attack of Russian forces in a military training base in Ukraine has ended up killing 35 people, while many others were left injured.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains heightened as the former has been launching continuous attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas and bases. According to latest news, Russian forces have launched attacks on a military training base in Ukraine, killing 35 people.
Further, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is continuing to push for a no-fly zone over the country, as the Russian attacks are intensifying with each passing day. This came just hours after Russia launched an airstrike in Ukraine, near the Polish border.
Know all the top developments in Ukraine-Russia war on Day 19-
1. Russia attacks Ukraine military base
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defense against Moscow's ground assault. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Zelenskyy pushes for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO to impose a no-fly zone over the country. He said, “If you don’t close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory.” (Photo - Reuters)
3. Fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine
The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held virtually today, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the administration under President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Today is day 18 of the Russia-Ukraine war. Delegations from both the countries have met thrice but without significant results. (Photo - Reuters)
4. Russia asks China for military equipment
According to the Financial Times, Russia has asked China to supply military equipment to them, seemingly to assist with the invasion of Ukraine. This has sparked fear in the United States, as it might undermine the West’s efforts to support Ukraine. (Photo - Reuters)
5. Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs
Ukrainian human rights ombudsman, Lyudmila Denisova, has claimed that the Russian military has been using phosphorus bombs while launching attacks on eastern Ukraine. Supporting the claim, Denisova also shared a photo of the attack. (Photo - Reuters)