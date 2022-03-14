Ukraine-Russia war in pics: Russian attack kills 35 in military base, Zelenskyy pushes for no-fly zone

The attack of Russian forces in a military training base in Ukraine has ended up killing 35 people, while many others were left injured.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains heightened as the former has been launching continuous attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas and bases. According to latest news, Russian forces have launched attacks on a military training base in Ukraine, killing 35 people.

Further, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is continuing to push for a no-fly zone over the country, as the Russian attacks are intensifying with each passing day. This came just hours after Russia launched an airstrike in Ukraine, near the Polish border.

Know all the top developments in Ukraine-Russia war on Day 19-