Ukraine-Russia war in pics: 7 civilians killed near Kyiv during evacuation; Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin

According to reports, as many as seven civilians have been killed in shelling by Russian forces during an evacuation attempted by the authorities.

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia are reaching new heights each day, with the shelling by Russian forces continuing as locals try to flee the cities. The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine is also increasing, with the number soon to reach 1,000.

Ukrainian authorities have been trying to conduct evacuation missions throughout attack-prone cities such as Kyiv and Mariupol, but are being reportedly sabotaged by Russian forces that seem to be launching attacks in residential areas.

Soon after reports emerged of Russia bombing a maternity hospital that was being used as a shelter for civilians, reports have emerged of a refugee convoy near Kyiv coming under attack, leading to the death of seven civilians.