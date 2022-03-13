Ukraine-Russia war in pics: 7 civilians killed near Kyiv during evacuation; Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin

According to reports, as many as seven civilians have been killed in shelling by Russian forces during an evacuation attempted by the authorities.
The tensions between Ukraine and Russia are reaching new heights each day, with the shelling by Russian forces continuing as locals try to flee the cities. The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine is also increasing, with the number soon to reach 1,000.
Ukrainian authorities have been trying to conduct evacuation missions throughout attack-prone cities such as Kyiv and Mariupol, but are being reportedly sabotaged by Russian forces that seem to be launching attacks in residential areas.
Soon after reports emerged of Russia bombing a maternity hospital that was being used as a shelter for civilians, reports have emerged of a refugee convoy near Kyiv coming under attack, leading to the death of seven civilians.
1. 7 civilians killed in Ukraine
According to reports by news agency AP, seven Ukrainian civilians, including a child, has died in shelling by Russian forces on a humanitarian refugee convoy, forcing them to turn back.
2. Melitopol mayor kidnapped: Zelenskyy
Further, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that the Russian forces have kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol, and have asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure Russia into releasing him. (Photo- Reuters)
3. Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin
Zelenskyy has also offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem in hopes to resolve the conflict between the two nations, with Israeli Prime Minister Nafrati Bennet acting as a mediator. (Photo - Reuters)
4. Biden announces aid for Ukraine
According to AP reports, US President Joe Biden has decided to authorize the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to USD 200 million as it remains embroiled in a war with Russia. (Photo - IANS)
5. Over 1300 Ukrainian troops dead
The Ukrainian president has further said that over 1,300 troops of the country have died in the war with Russian forces yet. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities had said that 4000 Russian soldiers have died to date.