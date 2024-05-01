FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Photos

WORLD

WORLD

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

Performing the traditional annual New Year ritual, the Shamans tribe in South America’s Peru made several shocking predictions for 2026. This included forecast on Donald Trump's health, Maduro's ouster and wars related.

Vaishali Shastri | Jan 07, 2026, 12:37 AM IST

1.What is Peruvian New Year ritual and why is it going viral?

What is Peruvian New Year ritual and why is it going viral?
1

Apart from Trump and Maduro, the shamans held posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

For the ceremony, the Peruvian Shamans wore colorful Andean ponchos, traditional headdresses and sprinkled flowers on the sand along with the use of brews with hallucinogenic properties.  

2.What did the Shamans predict for Donald Trump?

What did the Shamans predict for Donald Trump?
2

One of these predictions has already come true. “The United States should prepare itself because Donald Trump will fall seriously ill,” Juan de Dios Garcia said. 

 December 30, 2025

“We have asked for Maduro to leave, to retire, for President Donald Trump of the United States to be able to remove him, and we have visualised that next year this will happen,” news agency AP quoted shaman Ana María Simeon as saying.  

3.What did Shamans say about Maduro?

What did Shamans say about Maduro?
3

According to Reuters, the group also forecast that Maduro would be removed and exiled, and one of them saying they had “visualised” Trump removing him in 2026. Notably, Trump’s forces captured Maduro.    

 

4.What were their other predictions for 2026?

What were their other predictions for 2026?
4

The members of the tribe also predicted the victory of Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, in Peru’s next presidential election, after three unsuccessful attempts, along with the continuation of conflicts worldwide. “The woman who dreams of ruling Peru, I have been able to see through the wachuma (ancestral plant) that Keiko Fujimori will be president in 2026,” Garcia said. 

 

5.What did Shamans predict about Russia-Ukraine war?

What did Shamans predict about Russia-Ukraine war?
5

The shamans also predicted an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “I see that the conflict will end. They will raise the flag of peace,” he said. 

According to Reuters, the Shamans made these predictions in late December during their yearly ceremony on Lima beach.  

