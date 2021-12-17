Thousands evacuated as Super Typhoon Rai hits Philippines, impact on mass vaccination drive

Typhoon Rai hit the holiday island of Siargao in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 km per hour.
Super Typhoon Rai has created havoc in the Philippines where thousands of people were forced to flee their homes to safety on Thursday. Typhoon Rai is the strongest storm to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year. Several flights were cancellations as floodwaters reached chest-high in low-lying communities.
Rai is the 15th typhoon to enter the Philippines this year. It hit the holiday island of Siargao in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 km (121 miles) per hour, the Philippine weather bureau said.
Close to one lakh people have fled their homes as the second-most powerful typhoon to strike the nation this year dumped heavy rains on southern islands on its way towards the central part of the archipelago. The nation's disaster agency said it had received reports of power outages and flooding in some areas, but there were no casualties so far.
1. Super Typhoon Rai creates havoc
Footage shared by the Philippine Coast Guard showed rescuers wading through chest-deep waters in the city of Cagayan de Oro on the northern coast of Mindanao while ferrying residents in rubber boats.
2. Dozens flights cancelled, sea and land travel banned
Airlines canceled dozens of flights, while transport authorities banned sea and land travel in central and southern Philippines, leaving thousands stranded at ports. Typhoon Rai is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.
3. Around 20 tropical storms a year strike Philippines
More than 45,000 people sought emergency shelter as the storm charged across the Pacific Ocean, the national disaster agency said. Around 20 tropical storms a year strike the Philippines, a nation of more than 7,600 islands, causing floods and landslides.
4. Typhoon Rai is locally named 'Odette'
Rai, locally named 'Odette', is hitting the country late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones developing between July and October. It is the second super typhoon to threaten the Philippines since September when Chanthu grazed the northeastern tip of the main island of Luzon.
5. Philippines scales down mass vaccinations drive
The Southeast Asian nation of the Philippines has scaled down mass vaccinations drive as Typhoon Rai approaches the country.
