Thousands evacuated as Super Typhoon Rai hits Philippines, impact on mass vaccination drive

Typhoon Rai hit the holiday island of Siargao in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 km per hour.

Super Typhoon Rai has created havoc in the Philippines where thousands of people were forced to flee their homes to safety on Thursday. Typhoon Rai is the strongest storm to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year. Several flights were cancellations as floodwaters reached chest-high in low-lying communities.

Rai is the 15th typhoon to enter the Philippines this year. It hit the holiday island of Siargao in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 km (121 miles) per hour, the Philippine weather bureau said.

Close to one lakh people have fled their homes as the second-most powerful typhoon to strike the nation this year dumped heavy rains on southern islands on its way towards the central part of the archipelago. The nation's disaster agency said it had received reports of power outages and flooding in some areas, but there were no casualties so far.

(With Reuters Inputs)