THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

WORLD
Anshika Pandey | Jan 04, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
1.The World’s Busiest Railway Station
Tokyo, Japan's Shinjuku Station, is the world's busiest railway station in terms of the number of passengers. It is used by millions, which makes it even busier than most of the railway stations around the globe.
2.Millions of Passengers
Shinjuku Station is the busiest of all Japanese and even of all world railway stations with the number of over 3 million passengers a day. This is mainly because people widely use it for commuting to jobs, schools or even other cities, thus it is the centre of Tokyo's transportation system.
3.Platforms and Gates
The railway station is equipped with thirty-six platforms and over two hundred gates. These facilities make it possible to handle the massive volume of travellers in a very efficient manner.
4.A Mini-City Inside
Shinjuku Station is a lot more than just a place where trains pass. It is like a small city with its shops, restaurants, cafes and connections to many other train and metro lines.
5.Not in India or China
India and China have bustling stations, yet the busiest station in the world is located in Japan. Shinjuku receives more passengers than any significant station in these countries combined.
6.A Major Transportation Hub
The Shinjuku Station serves as a link between a multitude of trains and subway lines. The station's enormousness, architecture and constant stream of people make it an indispensable centre for the daily movement of millions of commuters.