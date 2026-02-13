Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'
WORLD
Monica Singh | Feb 13, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
1.Tarique Rahman's early life and family background
Tarique Rahman (born 20 November 1965), widely known as Tarique Zia, is a Bangladeshi politician and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He is the eldest son of Ziaur Rahman, the 7th President of Bangladesh, and Khaleda Zia, the country’s first female Prime Minister.
2.Tarique Rahman's education and early career
Tarique Rahman began his education at BAF Shaheen College, Dhaka, before enrolling at the University of Dhaka in the 1985–86 academic year. He was first admitted to the Law Department but was later transferred to the Department of International Relations. However, during his second year, he discontinued his studies and entered the business sector, establishing ventures in the textile industry and shipping sector.
3.Tarique Rahman's entry into politics
Tarique Rahman formally began his political career in 1988 as a primary member of the BNP’s Gabtali upazila branch in Bogra. He became actively involved in party activities during the 1991 national election, campaigning in constituencies where his mother, Khaleda Zia, was contesting elections. Following the BNP’s victory in 1991, he continued strengthening his political presence within the party at the grassroots level.
4.Tarique Rahman's rise within BNP and exile
Tarique Rahman rose to prominence within the BNP during Khaleda Zia’s tenure as prime minister in the early 2000s. After the Awami League won a landslide victory in the 2008 general election, he went into self-imposed exile in London, citing safety concerns and political persecution. Following his mother’s release on 11 September 2008, he travelled to London for medical treatment at Wellington Hospital. During this period, the caretaker government confirmed that he had pledged not to engage in active politics while abroad.
5.Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh
On 25 December 2025, Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh with his wife, Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, ending his exile that had lasted since 2008. His return marked a significant moment in the country’s political landscape. Five days later, his mother, Khaleda Zia, passed away after a prolonged illness, marking both a personal and political turning point for Rahman.
6.2026 election victory and Prime Minister-designate
In the 2026 general election, the BNP secured a landslide victory, reshaping the political landscape of Bangladesh. Following the finalisation of the results, he is set to assume office as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s leadership.