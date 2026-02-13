Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

4 . Tarique Rahman's rise within BNP and exile

Tarique Rahman rose to prominence within the BNP during Khaleda Zia’s tenure as prime minister in the early 2000s. After the Awami League won a landslide victory in the 2008 general election, he went into self-imposed exile in London, citing safety concerns and political persecution. Following his mother’s release on 11 September 2008, he travelled to London for medical treatment at Wellington Hospital. During this period, the caretaker government confirmed that he had pledged not to engage in active politics while abroad.