1 . Ashraf Ghani (Afghanistan, 2021)

In August 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on Kabul. With the capital at risk, Ghani stated that his departure was to avoid further bloodshed and the destruction of the city. His flight marked the end of the 20-year-long U.S.-backed Afghan government, and his absence left the nation in chaos. Ghani later found refuge in the United Arab Emirates. His sudden departure remains a symbol of the failed international intervention in Afghanistan.