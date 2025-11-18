Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty

UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why
WORLD
Sagar Malik | Nov 18, 2025, 12:42 AM IST
1.Hideki Tojo, Japan
Japan's former prime minister Hideki Tojo was executed by hanging in 1948 after being convicted of war crimes committed during the second World War.
2.Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania
The Romanian dictator was executed by firing squad after a quick trial for abuse of power and crimes against people.
3.Saddam Hussein, Iraq
Saddam Hussein was convicted for crimes against humanity related to the Dujail massacre, and hanged after being overthrown in 2003.
4.Mohammad Najibullah, Afghanistan
Afghanistan leader Mohammad Najibullah was executed by the Taliban in September 1996 after they took control of Kabul.
5.Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan
Pervez Musharraf, former military ruler of Pakistan, was sentenced to death in absentia in 2019 while living in self-imposed exile in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.