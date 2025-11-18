FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty

On Monday, a court in Dhaka sentenced ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death, finding her guilty of crimes against humanity during student-led protests last year. Hasina had fled Bangladesh amid the violent unrest in the country and has since been living in exile in India.

Sagar Malik | Nov 18, 2025, 12:42 AM IST

1.Hideki Tojo, Japan

Hideki Tojo, Japan
1

Japan's former prime minister Hideki Tojo was executed by hanging in 1948 after being convicted of war crimes committed during the second World War.

 

2.Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania

Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania
2

The Romanian dictator was executed by firing squad after a quick trial for abuse of power and crimes against people. 

 

3.Saddam Hussein, Iraq

Saddam Hussein, Iraq
3

Saddam Hussein was convicted for crimes against humanity related to the Dujail massacre, and hanged after being overthrown in 2003.

 

4.Mohammad Najibullah, Afghanistan

Mohammad Najibullah, Afghanistan
4

Afghanistan leader Mohammad Najibullah was executed by the Taliban in September 1996 after they took control of Kabul.

5.Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan
5

Pervez Musharraf, former military ruler of Pakistan, was sentenced to death in absentia in 2019 while living in self-imposed exile in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

