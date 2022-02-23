Russia vs Ukraine: Tanks, soldiers, fighter jets – Who owns what

It is well-known that Russia is militarily much more superior compared to Ukraine, but what is the exact strength of both the countries?
Western countries led by the US has described Russia’s recent actions as the beginning of an “invasion” of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk- has upped the ante, amid growing fears of escalation.
As per new satellite imagery, Russia appears to have reinforced its western region with fresh troop and equipment, as per US firm Maxar. The Ukraine military has stated that it has lost one soldier and six have been wounded in shelling from the pro-Russian separatists in the last 24 hours.
It is well-known that Russia is militarily much more superior compared to Ukraine, but what is the exact strength of both the countries. Here we take a look.
1. Land power
Russia has around five times as many soldiers as Ukraine. While Ukraine’s active miliary personnel consist of around 2 lakh soldiers, Russia has approximately 8.5 lakh. Both countries have around 2.5 lakh reserve personnel each. Russia has 2.5 lakh paramilitary forces compared to 50,000 with Ukraine.
Russia also 12,420 tanks compared to 2,596 with Ukraine. The number of armoured vehicles is 30,122 compared to Ukraine’s 12,303. Russia has 6,574 self-propelled artillery and 7,571 towed artilleries. Ukraine has 1,067 and 2,040, respectively.
2. Aerial power
Russia has a total of 4,173 aircraft, compared to 318 at Ukraine’s disposal. Compared to Russia’s 772 fighter jets, Ukraine only has 69. Russia also has 544 attack helicopters compared to 34 with Ukraine.
3. Naval might
Russia’s naval fleet strength stands at 605 compared to 38 of Ukraine. Russia also has 1 aircraft carrier, 15 destroyers and 70 submarines compared to none on the other side. Ukraine does have 1 of smaller warships frigate and corvette each compared to Russia’s 11 and 86, respectively.
Data source: globalfirepower.com