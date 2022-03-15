Search icon
Russia-Ukraine war in PICS: Russian shelling hits high-rise building in Kyiv

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 15, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Russian shelling hit a 10-storey apartment building in Kiev on Tuesday, leaving one person injured, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said.

According to the SES, fire erupted on the first through the fifth floors of the building located in the capital city's the Podil neighbourhood, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The fire was extinguished at 6.51 a.m. and the injured person has been hospitalised.

In another shelling also on Tuesday morning, a two-storey house was hit on Sadova Street in the Osokorky neighbourhood, causing a fire.

No victims or injuries were reported in the second shelling.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens have gone off in Kyiv, as well as Odessa in the south, Uman in the centre and the Khmelnytsky region in the west.

On the 20th day of Russia's war on Ukraine, Kiev continues to be shelled.

On Monday, two people were killed after a nine-storey apartment building in the capital city was struck by Russian shelling.

- IANS

1. Train to Budapest

Train to Budapest
1/6

Refugees fleeing Ukraine after the Russian invasion travel in a train to Budapest.

2. Mariupol

Mariupol
2/6

A satellite image shows burning and destroyed apartment buildings and the Port City Shopping Mall in western Mariupol.

3. Bomb crater

Bomb crater
3/6

A view shows a bomb crater after an air strike at a railway station in the town of Okhtyrka.

4. Damaged by shelling

Damaged by shelling
4/6

Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv.

5. Medyka

Medyka
5/6

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive in Medyka.

6. Kyiv

Kyiv
6/6

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the Vyshgorod region near Kyiv.

 Photos: Reuters & agencies

